Buoyed by memory of former teammates who died tragically, Mainland grad Randall gets NFL shot

"I am just ready to get to work, to be honest," Randall said. "I was expecting to get drafted this year, but I ended up not getting drafted. So, I have a chip on my shoulder. I have something to prove when I get out there. I'm just really excited to get out there and show what I got. Show other teams what they missed out on."

Randall had many other ups and downs to get this point.

He initially committed to Temple University when he was a junior at Mainland. But as a senior, he found out he was academically ineligible. He then went to Milford Academy in New York.

After a year at Milford, he enrolled at NCAA Division II University of Charleston in 2015. He was dismissed after his freshman year as his academics suffered. Randall then spent two years out of football, and bounced from job to job, including Sam’s Club doing rotisserie chicken.

"I realized this isn't for me," he said. "I'm not trying to do this every day."

He returned to Charleston, earning second-team All-Mountain East Conference in 2018. He was named first-team All-MEAC in 2019, leading his team in tackles for loss (16.5) and sacks (seven). He had 64 total tackles that season.

In 2020, he took the year off and trained and conditioned in Florida.