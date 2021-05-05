Buoyed by memory of former teammates who died tragically, Mainland grad Randall gets NFL shot

It is a moment that Kenny Randall will never forget, and still carries with him to this day.
Eight former Mainland Regional High School football players, including Randall, were involved in a tragic accident on the Garden State Parkway on Aug. 20, 2011.
Four players died — Edgar Bozzi, Casey Brenner, Dean Khoury and Nick Conner.
That memory, his friend's legacy, is a big part of his unique and long-awaited journey to the NFL.
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Randall as an undrafted free agent Saturday night.
The 2014 Mainland graduate will travel to Jacksonville for rookie mini camp May 12.
"I kind of took that and turned it into something I can look at every day," Randal said.
Since the accident, he plays for more than just himself.
"I want to use that as motivation to keep pushing me," said Randall, who was just a 15-year-old sophomore at the time of the accident. "I dedicate my entire career to those boys I lost that day. As long as I'm doing good, I'm dedicating everything I can to them."
Randall joins Millville graduate and running back RyQuell Armstead on the Jaguars.
"It is a dream come true," Randall said. "That is really all I can say. I have been training for this moment since I was 6 years old."
Mainland athletic director Mike Gatley, who described Randall as a "second son," said that accident and its emotional impact has had a huge impact on Randall.
Gatley and Randall were neighbors when Randall was in high school, always coming over to Gatley's home to hang out and "look for food," Gatley said with a laugh.
Gatley and Randall spent some time together Tuesday.
"Everybody's path is different in life, and his path took a lot of different turns, some very challenging turns," Gatley said. "He is the ultimate success story. To me, he has already won. We want him to be successful and have a chance to play (in the NFL), but regardless of what happens with that, he has already accomplished so many things through this journey. And that is what I'm most proud of."
Before the 2021 NFL Draft, there were about five or six teams interested in Randall, including the New York Jets, Denver Broncos and Jaguars, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle said.
"Those were my top three, so I was happy to get one of those," Randall said.
Randall is excited to join the Jaguars as the team has a few spots open at defensive tackle, compared to some of the other teams that showed interest in him, he said. The 25-year-old is anxious to compete.
"I am just ready to get to work, to be honest," Randall said. "I was expecting to get drafted this year, but I ended up not getting drafted. So, I have a chip on my shoulder. I have something to prove when I get out there. I'm just really excited to get out there and show what I got. Show other teams what they missed out on."
Randall had many other ups and downs to get this point.
He initially committed to Temple University when he was a junior at Mainland. But as a senior, he found out he was academically ineligible. He then went to Milford Academy in New York.
After a year at Milford, he enrolled at NCAA Division II University of Charleston in 2015. He was dismissed after his freshman year as his academics suffered. Randall then spent two years out of football, and bounced from job to job, including Sam’s Club doing rotisserie chicken.
"I realized this isn't for me," he said. "I'm not trying to do this every day."
He returned to Charleston, earning second-team All-Mountain East Conference in 2018. He was named first-team All-MEAC in 2019, leading his team in tackles for loss (16.5) and sacks (seven). He had 64 total tackles that season.
In 2020, he took the year off and trained and conditioned in Florida.
Randall ran the 40-yard dash in 4.95 seconds and had a 34-inch vertical jump at his pro day on March 10.
Randall lives in Charleston, West Virginia. He was in the area for the draft, watching from his mother's, Jane Winters, house in Mays Landing.
At Mainland, Randall was a first-team Press All-Star his senior football season. He also played on Mainland’s basketball team, being named a third-team All-Star his senior year.
"I am so pleased for him," Gatley said. "He always had the talent to be where he is heading right now. … He has a big challenge ahead of him. But if I look at where he was to where he is now, there is no doubt in my mind he is going to be where he wants to be, hopefully with Jacksonville."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
