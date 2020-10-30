Bulldogs run over Caper Tigers to improve to 3-2

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Bridgeton High School football coach Steve Lane said his team did not have a good outing at practice last week, which resulted in a loss to Egg Harbor Township.
Lane wanted to put together a winning performance this week. And it all started with a better showing at practice and having more of a focus on preparation.
That all came together Friday.
Edward Gravely and Richard Mosley each scored twice, and the Bulldogs played solid defense to earn a 33-10 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game.
Bridgeton improved to 3-2.
“Our focus was to win,” Lane said. “We wanted to come together. The coaches have been working extra hard this week. The seniors have been stepping up. We are seeing a lot of leadership. We are seeing a lot of good things at practice, and that is reflecting on the scoreboard.
“We played to win, and we wanted to win.”
Gravely showed his athleticism Friday.
The 16-year-old junior had rushing scores of 72 and 63 yards, each time shaking off defenders and would-be tackles.
“It felt great,” Gravely said. “Just coming out here winning, we lost last week, so we came back for revenge. It was just like that. We had to come out here and show off.”
Each time Gravely gets the ball, the Bridgeton resident said he only thinks one thing: to reach the pylon.
“Big shout out to the line,” Gravely said. “The line, they did their thing. I get behind that line while they are blocking, it’s over. I’m running straight to the touchdown.”
Gravely, who is one of the team captains, said there are things that need to be addressed this week at practice because his teammates are not “playoff ready,” but he is confident the Bulldogs will get there.
“We have some momentum,” he said. “I like it. And we are going to keep on going.”
Lane praised Gravely
“I'm glad he had a game we can truly see what he’s capable of,” Lane said. “Big runs, chunking it out, that’s what he does. He works hard. … I called the play for him, and he did what he had to do. I just appreciate all the hard work.”
Mosley had a 29-yard touchdown run to open the scoring. The sophomore quarterback then had a 22-yard pass to Domitris Mosley in the second quarter to make it 13-0.
Lower (2-3) senior Wesley Tosto nailed a 42-yard field goal with seven seconds left in the first half. Bridgeton led 13-3 at halftime.
The kick had the distance and accuracy to be good from farther out.
“He has got a great leg, and he is confident,” Lower coach Lance Bailey said. “The kids are confident in him.”
The Caper Tigers recovered a fumble on a punt late in the fourth quarter, which set up an 8-yard rushing score from Marcus Hebron.
The junior carried almost four defenders into the end zone.
Lower is a young team, Bailey said. But the Caper Tigers played good defense, stopping Bridgeton twice inside their own 10-yard line and once inside their 30.
“We were hanging (with them), but we weren’t playing up to speed as we played the last two week,” Bailey said. “We had a mediocre week at practice, and it’s a cliche, but you play like you practice.
“We will learn from this, we will move on and we will fix this. It’s about us fixing the mistakes we made, and the kids believe in what we are doing and believe in themselves. We will be alright.”
Richard Mosley had a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to make the score 26-3. Gravely scored his second touchdown about three minutes later, extending the lead to 33-3.
“It was a team effort,” said Lane, who hasn’t been to the playoffs as a head coach. “We all helped each other succeed (Friday). It was a winning performance, but not a playoff performance.
“We are trying to prepare ourselves for the playoffs. We want to get ourselves in that mindset. And that’s why you hear me speaking about practice. We want to prepare. We have to prepare if we are going to step out on the field and do good things.”
Lower;0 3 0 7— 10
Bridgeton:7 6 6 14— 33
FIRST QUARTER
B— R. Mosley 29 run (D. Mosley)
SECOND QUARTER
B— D. Mosley 22 pass from R. Mosley (kick failed)
LCM— Tosto 42 FG
THIRD QUARTER
B— Gravely 72 run (two-point attempt failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
B— R. Mosley 1 run (D. Mosley kick)
B— Gravely 63 run (D. Mosley kick)
LCM— Hebron 8 run (Tosto kick)
RECORDS— Bridgeton 3-2; Lower 2-3
103120_spt_fblower
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Bridgeton beats Lower Cape May 33-10
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
103120_spt_fblower
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.