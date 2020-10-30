Bulldogs run over Caper Tigers to improve to 3-2

Each time Gravely gets the ball, the Bridgeton resident said he only thinks one thing: to reach the pylon.

“Big shout out to the line,” Gravely said. “The line, they did their thing. I get behind that line while they are blocking, it’s over. I’m running straight to the touchdown.”

Gravely, who is one of the team captains, said there are things that need to be addressed this week at practice because his teammates are not “playoff ready,” but he is confident the Bulldogs will get there.

“We have some momentum,” he said. “I like it. And we are going to keep on going.”

Lane praised Gravely

“I'm glad he had a game we can truly see what he’s capable of,” Lane said. “Big runs, chunking it out, that’s what he does. He works hard. … I called the play for him, and he did what he had to do. I just appreciate all the hard work.”

Mosley had a 29-yard touchdown run to open the scoring. The sophomore quarterback then had a 22-yard pass to Domitris Mosley in the second quarter to make it 13-0.

Lower (2-3) senior Wesley Tosto nailed a 42-yard field goal with seven seconds left in the first half. Bridgeton led 13-3 at halftime.