Buena Regional High School's Mya Inman scored a goal in each half as the Chiefs girls soccer team beat visiting Gloucester Catholic 2-1 on Friday in a nonleague game. Jadarys Morales had 26 saves for the win.
Kaelyn McHale added an assist for the Chiefs (2-1). Remi Wicken scored a second-half goal for Gloucester Catholic (1-2).
Gloucester County Christian 5, Atlantic Christian 1: Kaia Barbour scored the lone goal for Atlantic Christian, and freshman Bella Santos assisted.
Boys soccer
Mainland Reg. 2, Ocean City 1: Aidan Clark and Ryan Madamna scored for the Mustangs 2-2). Tristan Miller made five saves. Wade Hudak scored off an assist from Kai Lindsay for the Red Raiders (2-2). Eddie Fuller made five saves.
