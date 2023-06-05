POINT PLEASANT BEACH — After an 80-mile bus ride, Austin Wokock and his Buena Regional High School baseball teammates were eager to take the field Monday.

“It wasn’t that bad of a bus ride, but just waiting and getting a little antsy and ready to pitch,” the senior said.

Wokock pitched a complete game, striking out five and allowing just two earned runs, to lead the Chiefs to a 9-3 victory over Point Pleasant Beach in a state Group I semifinal at G. Harold Antrim Elementary School on Monday. Buena led 9-0 after the top of the fourth inning.

The Chiefs (27-3) are ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11. Point Pleasant Beach (23-7) won the Central Jersey Group I championship Friday.

“It shows that long bus rides don’t mean anything,” Wokock said of his team’s fast start.

Buena will play the winner of the Pequannock/Wood-Ridge semifinal for the state championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park in Mercer County.

“I feel great,” Wokock said. “Going to state finals is definitely a great feeling. I knew I could trust my defense (Monday), and knew I could hit my spots. It showed.”

Tre Carano singled to start the game, and Ryley Betts hit a two-run home run to give the Chiefs an early lead they never relinquisted. Point Pleasant Beach loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom half of the inning, but Buena got out of the jam, including two strikeouts from Wokock.

In the second inning, Alan Adkins doubled and Brandon Strouse homered to extend the Chiefs’ lead to 4-0. Joey Kurtz walked, stole second and scored on a Betts single to make it 5-0.

In the third, Buena’s Charlie Saglimbeni singled and scored on an error to extend the lead to 6-0. Vinny Dalponte was hit by a pitch, and Kurtz doubled him home. Tre Carano singled in Kurtz to make it 8-0.

Wokock called it a “pitcher’s dream.”

“When the bats get hot like that at the right time, you have a better feeling out there on the mound,” he said. “It was a little shaky first inning for me, but I dialed in and got it done. I definitely felt ready.”

Wokock is a first-year varsity player, Buena coach Tom Carney said. Wokock entered the season as the third pitcher in the rotation but now is like a co-ace, Carney said. Wokock, who pitched an inning in the South Jersey Group I championship game Friday, is uncommitted as far as a college but is “on the map now,” Carney added.

“His baseball career is in front of him,” Carney said. “He has minimal innings on his arm. I think any college that gets him will be very lucky. He will only keep getting better. He has gotten better throughout the course of this year. He has beaten some good teams. This was a good team. He had a great year. .. Austin has kept us in a lot of games this year. Somebody should be looking at him.”

Saglimbeni singled in Cole Shover in the fourth to extend the lead to 9-0. Shover singled and stole second and third to easily score. In the bottom of the fourth, Point Pleasant Beach’s Kyle Kolans doubled in Noah Banick, who had singled, to cut its deficit to 9-1.

The Garnet Gulls capped the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the seventh, including one on an error. Buena left two men stranded in the sixth, and one in the fifth. Overall, Buena outhit the Gulls 11-6.

Tre Carano and Saglimbeni each went 2 for 4 with a run and RBI. Betts went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

“I’ll take it. It makes the game a lot easier when you’re coaching from a lead,” Carney said. “I have confidence in the guys either way. These are just good kids who keep their nose down. Don’t say a word. Don’t say anything on the field or during the game or after the game. You saw how they just walked off and did it like they are supposed to do it. You read these things before the game, and some teams still act like idiots. It’s embarrassing, so I’m happy for our kids and the way they play and do it right. And with the way they perform on the field, it gives us a lot of reasons to cheer.”

Buena won its first 13 games before suffering its first loss. The Chiefs then won nine of their next 11 and advanced to the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final.

In the sectional playoffs, the Chiefs defeated Gateway Regional 9-0 in the first round, Glassboro 15-0 in the quarterfinals, Paulsboro 11-7 in the semifinals and Audubon 8-4 in the final. The Chiefs have outscored their opponents 52-14 in the postseason.

“It’s all irrelevant numbers until the game starts,” Carney said. “In baseball, anybody can beat anybody on any given day. It’s one of the sports that motto holds true, and we aren’t taking anything for granted. Hopefully, we will have a couple good days of practice and come ready to play Saturday.”

Added Wokock, “I’m so excited. I cannot wait. Saturday feels so far away.”