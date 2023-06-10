HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Tre Carano was one of the six Buena Regional High School baseball players who took advantage of the opportunity.

The state allowed seniors who graduated last spring to rejoin their high school teams this spring since they had lost the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the last year of the bridge-year program.

“It was a dream,” Carano said.

The extra season just did not end the way he wanted.

After scoring four runs in the top of the first inning, the Chiefs suffered a heartbreaking 5-4 loss to Pequannock in the state Group I championship game Saturday at Bob DeMeo Field at Veterans Park in Mercer County.

Buena won the South Jersey Group I title June 2, the Chiefs’ first sectional title since 2015. Buena was seeking its first state championship since winning the Group II title in 2014.

This season, the Chiefs won their first 13 games. Buena (27-4), ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, won the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title and made the CAL Tournament final.

“This was our goal at the beginning of the season, and we reached it,” said Carano, who took classes at Atlantic Cape Community College this school year. “We were not able to finish it, but I had a blast the entire season.

“Like I said, it felt like a dream the whole season. One more chance to play with these guys I have been playing with since I was 8, 9 years old, it just felt amazing.”

Cole Shover, Zach Strouse, Charlie Saglimbeni, Brandon Strouse and Joey Kurtz also utilized the bridge-year program. All six had lost their sophomore seasons due to the pandemic.

On Saturday, Carano doubled and scored, and Betts singled and scored. Saglimbeni added a single and an RBI.

“They got to make up for it, and they took advantage of it right up until, really, the utmost final,” Bunea coach Tom Carney said. “They gave themselves every chance to have a magical high school career, which I still think they did. Unfortunately, this pain is going to hurt them for a while, I’m sure, because this was so close and there will be a lot of 'what ifs.' There were a lot of opportunities in the game that we just didn’t take advantage of and we were in control of.”

Buena scored four in the top of the first inning. Carano hit a leadoff double. Ryley Betts singled and stole second. Cole Shover walked to load the bases. Zach Strouse was hit by a pitch to score Carano.

Aidan Carano singled in Betts, and Charlie Saglimbeni singled in Shover to extend the lead to 3-0 with no outs. After a strikeout and a pick-off, Aidan Carano scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0. Aidan Carano finished 2 for 3 with a run and RBI.

“Putting up four in the first inning felt good, but things just happened,” said Carano, pointing to a play on which he failed to throw a runner out at third. “Just a couple little things that gave them the win.”

In the bottom of the second inning, Pequannock scored four to tie the game. Tommy Lyon reached on an error. After two hit batters, the bases were loaded. Donovan Cassel hit a two-run single, and John Vanaria drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Panthers went up 5-4 after Vanaria again drove in a run on a fielder’s choice. But Pequannock left runners at second and third after Buena third baseman Vinny Dalponte fielded a short hit and just threw the runner out at first.

Kurtz was the starting pitcher. He allowed five hits and struck out four. Two of his five runs were unearned. Senior Austin Wokock pitched two innings, allowed two hits and struck out one. He also singled in the fourth inning. Buena left two runners stranded in the top of the fourth.

“We had our chances,” Carney said. "We were ahead. We maybe could have maybe pulled away, but we didn’t. They just made plays, to be honest with you. We hit the ball really hard. Right at them. Unfortunately, that’s the game of baseball.”

In the South Jersey playoffs, the Chiefs defeated Gateway Regional 9-0 in the first round, Glassboro 15-0 in the quarterfinals, Paulsboro 11-7 in the semifinals and Audubon 8-4 in the final.In the state semifinals Monday, the Chiefs beat Point Pleasant Beach 9-3. Overall, Buena outscored its opponents 56-19 in the postseason.

“An outstanding year. It’s not going to make the pain that they are feeling right now any better because they know they are good players,” Carney said.”They didn’t get here by luck. They got here because they are good athletes, and they worked hard, and they were good to the game. Everything went their way. Unfortunately, down to the last game, it didn’t."

Buena Reg.;400 000 — 4 8 1

Pequannock;040 010 — 5 7 0

