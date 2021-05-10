Buena Regional edges Atlantic City 5-3 in softball: Roundup

The Buena Regional High School softball team broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning with three runs and went on to defeat Atlantic City 5-3 on Monday in a Cape-Atlantic League game.
Emily D’Ottavio threw a complete game for the Chiefs (7-3), striking out six. She was also 1 for 3 with a run scored and a double. Kendal Bryant went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Jenna Lenko was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Mattie Sarno had a triple for Atlantic City (5-7).
Clayton 12,
Wildwood 0, 5 innings
Allyson Koerner and Meadow Lake combined to pitch a no-hitter for Clayton (13-0). Koerner was also 2 for 3 at the plate with a triple and five RBIs.
Charlotte Kilian started for the Warriors (4-5) and struck out two.
Holy Spirit 11,
Lower Cape May 8 (8 INN.)
Lily Hagan led the Spartans (3-7) by going 2 for 2 with five runs scored and four stolen bases. Sophia Pasquale, Gianna Gras, Gianna Bayard, Aly Rymas and Ava Voois also had RBIs for Holy Spirit. Pasquale had a double.
Hope Sandhoff led the Caper Tigers (2-8), going 3 for 5 with three RBIs. Arianna Cataldo was 4 for 5 with three runs scored and two stolen bases. Delaney Brown was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. She also pitched a complete game, striking out four.
OLMA 4,
Mainland Regional 3
OLMA blew a 2-0 lead as Mainland scored three runs in the top of the sixth. But the Villagers (7-2) came back with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to clinch the win over the Mustangs (5-6).
Destiny Ragsdale was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored for Our Lady of Mercy Academy. Mackenzie Hyland was 2 for 3 with a run scored. Gianna Terpolilli started the game and struck out four over 5.1 innings.
For Mainland, Rayna Molina was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a double. Isabella Canesi was 1 for 3 with a two-run home run. Bella D’Agostino pitched a complete game and struck out four.
Baseball
No. 2 St. Augustine 5,
Kingsway Regional 0
Andrew Gaines improved to 3-0, throwing 5.1 inning of scoreless, three-hit ball and striking out four. The Prep (13-1) is No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.
Kyle Neri was 3 for 3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs. Ryan Taylor was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Kingsway pitcher Justin Szestowicki struck out five and had a double.
Cedar Creek 14,
Bridgeton 4, 6 innings
The Pirates (8-2) jumped out to a 10-1 lead after four innings led by Dan DiGiovannantonio, who was 1 for 2 with three RBIs, a stolen based and two runs scored. Adam Smith was 1 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Elias Reyes Gallardo was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Bridgeton (2-8). Angelo Marrero was 1 for 1 with two runs scored.
Pilgrim Academy 20,
Cumberland Christian 0
Pilgrim pitchers Jordan Tavarez and Eliana Remlein combined for the shutout. Cheyne Steinman was 3 for 3 with six RBIs and two triples. Sophia Parise had three hits and three RBIs. Abby McIntyre and Abigail Kolchin were both 2 for 2.
Girls lacrosse
Lacey Twp. 15,
Brick Mem. 4
Kayleigh Flanegan led the host Lions (6-2) with six goals and Madelyn Bell had four. Cayli Biele added three goals and Delaney Dittenhofer and Shyanne Nucifora had one apiece. Maeve Meehan had 13 saves. Abby Fuchs made 10 saves for Brick Memorial (4-3).
Boys lacrosse
Christian BROS. ACAD. 12,
Southern Regional 4
Jake Cornelius, Ryan Sininsky, Joey DeYoung and Luke Bruther each scored for the Rams (7-2). Tyler Sinisky made 12 saves.
Ryan Howard and Nick Blalock each had three goals for Christian Brothers Academy (9-2).
Boys volleyball
CBA 2,
Southern Regional 0
Christian Brothers Academy (9-0) handed the Rams (13-1) their first loss of the season with game scores of 25-18 and 25-20.
Jack Dooling had 11 kills and nine blocks for CBA.
Golf
Vineland 198,
St. Joseph 253
At Pinelands Golf Club, par 36
SJ— Bobby Crimi 54, Sam Matro 63, John Matro 67, Vinny Corona 69
V — Alfred Nanni 46, Eoghan Edgar 49, Trevor Farinaccio 50, Dimitri Pappadaniil 53
Records— St. Joseph 1-8, Vineland 4-9.
Cedar Creek 167,
Wildwood Catholic 191
The Vineyard National at Renault, par 36
CC— Dylan Guercioni 39, Justin Cartwright 41, Hunter Stubley 44, Michael Loper 43.
WC— Kieron Kelly 45, Chris Cruz 45, Jared Hopping 47, Tyler Dougherty 54.
Birdies: Hopping WC.
Records: Cedar Creek 12-1, Wildwood Catholic 6-6.
Girls golf
Southern Reg. 211,
Lacey Twp. 247
Ocean Acres Golf Club (par 36)
LT— Madison Zrinski 59, Haley Austin 60, Kendall Evans 64, Lily Hodgson 64.
SR— Mary Kate Reilly 49, Madelyn Beirne 53, Megan Caputo 54, Julia Joannides 55.
Records: Lacey 6-3; Southern 8-0.
Boys tennis
Absegami 4,
Vineland 1
Singles: Austin Snyder, A d. Mark Baranovsky 6-0, 6-0; Akash Patel, A d. Shivam Thakur 6-0, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4); Manav Dasondi, A d. Rodrick Zapanta 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Doubles: Austin Bushman-Gregory Burgess, V d. Darshan Surti-Phu Bach 6-2, 6-4; Khush Brahmbhatt-Colin Morrissey, A d. Michael Cagno-Dev Patal 6-2, 7-5.
Records: Absegami 5-3, Vineland 2-5.
Millville 5,
Oakcrest 0
Singles: Jacob Lewis, d. Mikail Cuerquis 6-3, 6-2; Andrew Crain, d. Kyle Espina 6-4, 7-5; Nicolas Meehan, d. Salvatore Chiaramonte 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: Russell Corson-Matthew Sooy, d. Jason Hearn-Angelo Cuerquis 6-2, 6-1; Shawn McCarthy-Ethan Hyson, d. Dimas Hernandez-Kenji Nozawa 6-2, 7-5.
Records: Millville 9-2,Oakcrest 3-6.
