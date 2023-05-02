GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Zach Strouse allowed two hits and threw a complete game Tuesday afternoon.

It was not as easy as it sounds.

The Buena Regional High School bridge-year senior survived five walks over the final two innings. Strouse got the game’s final two outs with the bases loaded as the Chiefs bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 3-1 win over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.

“In the end, all you ask for is that he got the last out,” Buena coach Tom Carney said, “and (Strouse) did when we needed it.”

Absegami (10-4) had beaten Buena 3-2 on Monday. The Chiefs (14-1) are ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11 and received an at-large invitation to the prestigious Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic over the weekend.

“It’s always hard to beat a team twice,” Buena senior Ryley Betts said. “It just shows that we can bounce back after a loss. After yesterday’s loss, I was already seeing stuff about how we were overrated and maybe Absegami should be in the Diamond Classic. We proved today that it (should be) us.”

Betts sparked Buena early. He singled with one out in the top of the first and stole second. Betts then tried to steal third and scored when the catcher’s throw sailed into left field.

Buena took the lead for good in the top of the fifth. Vinnie Dalponte hit a one-out double to left field. He scored one batter later on Aidan Carano’s single. Strouse made it 3-1 when he drove in Betts with a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth.

Strouse kept the Absegami hitters off balance for most of the game. He retired the first six hitters he faced and was in complete command for the first five innings.

“I was using everything today,” he said. “My fastball was working. My curveball was dropping in there, and my changeup was pretty good.”

Strouse struggled to throw strikes in the final two innings but stayed mentally tough and never gave in. Absegami loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh with one out on two walks and a dropped fly ball. Carney made a quick trip to the mound at that point.

“He just told me I had to toughen up,” Strouse said, “and that I’m a man, and I have to get the job done. That’s what I did.”

After the mound visit, Strouse got a strikeout and a flyout to right field to end the game.

Betts and Dalponte each had two hits for Buena. Frankie Gargione drove in the Absegami run with a sacrifice fly. Braves starting pitcher Michael Harless threw well, allowing seven hits and one earned run in six innings.

With the win, Buena and Cedar Creek remain in a virtual tie for the National Division. Both have one division loss. Absegami has two.

Carney was obviously thrilled with the win, but he was happy the Chiefs had five hits over the last three innings. Buena, despite its record, has struggled at the plate this season.

“It’s been a long year with the hitting,” Carney said. “We can’t keep putting such an emphasis on our pitching to keep us in these games, to be perfect. But I like the way we hit the ball the final three innings. Hopefully, that carries over.”

