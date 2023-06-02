BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The Buena Regional High School baseball team rallied in the fourth inning Friday and snapped an eight-year championship drought.

The top-seeded Chiefs scored five runs in the inning en route to an 8-4 victory over second-seeded Audubon in the South Jersey Group I final at Carolla Field.

It was the Chiefs’ first sectional title since they captured the S.J. Group II crown in 2015.

“It’s such a good feeling,” said winning pitcher and senior Joey Kurtz. “We have been playing with each other since we were 7 years old. I mean, this is our last season together and to be able to do this, it means so much. This was our goal going into it. Actually pulling it off feels amazing.”

Kurtz pitched six innings, struck out eight and allowed just one earned run. Audubon scored three in the third to take a 4-2 lead, but the senior settled down after that and allowed just one more hit and struck out three over his final three innings. He improved to 9-1 on the season.

The Chiefs (26-3) also defeated the Green Wave (20-8) 5-0 on May 5 in the first round of the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic. Buena advances to Monday’s semifinal against the winner of the Central Jersey Group I championship game between Point Pleasant Beach and Middlesex.

Buena is ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11.

“I just had to buckle down, throw strikes and trust my defense,” Kurtz said. “It all worked out. We have an amazing offense. They can put up runs when we need them. I can trust them. It makes it easy.”

The Green Wave led 4-3 after the top of the fourth. In the bottom half, Buena had bases loaded with no outs after Aidan Carano singled, Charlie Saglimbeni walked and Alan Adkins attempted a bunt to advance the two runners. Adkins reached first after the throw went to third ,and Carano was safe. After that, Carano, Saglimbeni and Adkins scored. Vinny Dalponte doubled and scored, Tre Carano reached on an error and scored and Betts hit a sacrifice fly.

“It felt amazing,” Kurtz said. “Pitching is a big mental game. When you have an offense and defense like that, it makes it really easy to settle in and just have your best stuff working. We are happy (we won). but we are not satisfied. We are coming for it all. This is nice. but we want it all.”

Buena won its first 13 games before suffering its first loss. The Chiefs then won next nine of their next 11, advancing to the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final. In the sectional playoffs, Buena beat Gateway Regional 9-0 in the first round, Glassboro 15-0 in the quarterfinals and Paulsboro 11-7 in the semifinals.

“It feels great. It just feels great because they are a great group of kids,” Buena second-year coach Tom Carney said. “Every coach is going to say these kids were unbelievable and good for them. I’m sure they are. But these guys really worked the last two years.

“We had no issues about pouting or effort or any of the things that would make you dislike coaching. We all like winning, but we really enjoy dealing with good-character kids. And these guys are that.”

Carney added that many teams in the state were upset with the Chiefs. Their roster includes six players who graduated last year. But they were allowed to play again this season as a bridge year because of the season lost to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Carney said.

“I know a lot of people were mad we used the bridge year, but we are not going to apologize. Those were the rules, and we played by them,” Carney said. “There are still 19 other kids. … and they are making the most of it. I couldn’t be more proud of them. Now we have some work ahead of us. We will soak this up over the weekend and come back ready to work on Monday.”

In the top of the first inning, Audubon’s Ryan Zimmer singled in Tyler Wiltsey, who had walked. The Chiefs’ Ryley Betts singled and scored on an error to tie the score 1-1 after one inning.

In the second inning, Aidan Carano singled and scored on a wild pitch to give Buena a 2-1 lead. Scott Lynch’s two-run double highlighted a three-run top of the third to give Audubon a 4-2 lead. In the bottom half, Betts singled in Tre Carano, who had tripled, to cut Buena’s deficit to 4-3.

“You could easily fold there in those pressure situations. These are high school kids,” Carney said. “Sometimes they get down in the tank. Fortunately, these guys bounced back. I couldn’t be more proud of them. Iit made the win even better because there was pressure and tension throughout.”

Tre Carano finished with two runs, a triple and an RBI. Betts went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and scored. Aidan Carano went 2 for 3 and scored twice. Dalponte doubled twice and scored. Austin Wokock struck out two in relief Friday. He will be the starter Monday, and Zach Stouse will be available for relief work, Carney said.

“We just have to keep playing,” Carney said. “We are amongst the four best (in Group I). The four that are left, you know? I think we are set up pitching-wise. We just have to keep playing our game.”