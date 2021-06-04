Buena beats Overbrook to advance to semis

Kendal Bryant scored four runs, hit three singles and doubled to lead the third-seeded Buena Regional High School softball team to a 13-3 victory over sixth-seeded Overbrook in the South Jersey Group I quarterfinals Thursday.
Buena scored six runs in the first inning.
Julia Sheridan drove in three for the Chiefs (15-6). Madison Hand singled twice and scored three runs Jenna Lenko added two RBIs. Emily D'Ottavio and Adrianna Cortes each singled twice. D'Ottavio struck out five in five innings.
Kayla Van Esland drove in two and scored for Overbrook (11-9).
The Chiefs travel to second-seeded Gloucester for the semifinals Wednesday.
Girls lacrosse
Pinelands Reg. 10, Jackson Liberty 7: Pinelands (5-10) lead 6-5 at halftime. The Wildcats had 25 shots on net. Maura Carney scored three goals for Jackson Liberty (0-17). No further information was available.
