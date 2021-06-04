 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buena beats Overbrook to advance to semis
0 comments

Buena beats Overbrook to advance to semis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hslivesoftballholder

Kendal Bryant scored four runs, hit three singles and doubled to lead the third-seeded Buena Regional High School softball team to a 13-3 victory over sixth-seeded Overbrook in the South Jersey Group I quarterfinals Thursday.

Buena scored six runs in the first inning.

Julia Sheridan drove in three for the Chiefs (15-6). Madison Hand singled twice and scored three runs Jenna Lenko added two RBIs. Emily D'Ottavio and Adrianna Cortes each singled twice. D'Ottavio struck out five in five innings.

Kayla Van Esland drove in two and scored for Overbrook (11-9).

The Chiefs travel to second-seeded Gloucester for the semifinals Wednesday.

Girls lacrosse

Pinelands Reg. 10, Jackson Liberty 7: Pinelands (5-10) lead 6-5 at halftime. The Wildcats had 25 shots on net. Maura Carney scored three goals for Jackson Liberty (0-17). No further information was available.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News