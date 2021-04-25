Brody McKenzie gets big hit as No. 2 St. Augustine tops No. 9 Gloucester Catholic 7-3

It was clear Sunday that the Hermits are progressing in the right direction.

They featured several standouts. Kyle Neri, who has committed to Bryant University in Rhode Island, hit a home run and scored two runs. Senior pitcher Jackson Vanesko, who is also a Bryant commit, struck out six in four innings to get the win. Wake Forest recruit and junior reliever Andrew Gaines struck out four in three scoreless innings to earn the save. Junior catcher Austin Sofran, who has yet to commit, was 3 for 4 with a double and a triple.

“It’s a new team,” Sofran said, “and we have a lot to prove.”

The Classic is always one of the highlights of the high school sports season. The event has raised nearly $70,000 for the American Cancer Society since it began in 2012. The St. Augustine/Gloucester Catholic matchup is traditionally played on the Classic’s final day.

It is one of South Jersey’s best rivalries. The dugouts are loud, and the players on both sides admit in a good-natured way that the teams aren’t that fond of each other.

“This is huge for us,” Sofran said. “It’s definitely going to give us momentum for the rest of the season. This shows we got what it takes.”