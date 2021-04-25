Brody McKenzie gets big hit as No. 2 St. Augustine tops No. 9 Gloucester Catholic 7-3

LINWOOD — With two outs in the top of the sixth inning Sunday afternoon, Brody McKenzie stepped to the plate for what was probably the most important at-bat of his high school career.
The St. Augustine Prep senior ripped a two-run double.
The hit gave the Hermits a three-run lead and propelled them to a 7-3 win over Gloucester Catholic in a Coaches vs. Cancer Classic game at Mainland Regional. St. Augustine (5-0) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Gloucester Catholic (3-1) is No. 9.
“I live for this stuff,” McKenzie said. “I was fired up when I got to second. It’s good to get a win against a top team in the state. It was an electric atmosphere.”
The at-bat was the biggest of McKenzie’s scholastic career only because he’s barely played high school baseball. His only St. Augustine appearance in 2019 was as a pinch-runner.
McKenzie, who finished 2 for 3 with two doubles, epitomizes the Hermits team. The center fielder is a University of Rhode Island recruit. St. Augustine features several talented players who have committed to Division I colleges but have yet to prove themselves in Hermits uniforms, primarily because the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.
“We only have four guys with any type of varsity experience,” coach Mike Bylone said. “Losing last year set us all back. We’re still a work in progress.”
It was clear Sunday that the Hermits are progressing in the right direction.
They featured several standouts. Kyle Neri, who has committed to Bryant University in Rhode Island, hit a home run and scored two runs. Senior pitcher Jackson Vanesko, who is also a Bryant commit, struck out six in four innings to get the win. Wake Forest recruit and junior reliever Andrew Gaines struck out four in three scoreless innings to earn the save. Junior catcher Austin Sofran, who has yet to commit, was 3 for 4 with a double and a triple.
“It’s a new team,” Sofran said, “and we have a lot to prove.”
The Classic is always one of the highlights of the high school sports season. The event has raised nearly $70,000 for the American Cancer Society since it began in 2012. The St. Augustine/Gloucester Catholic matchup is traditionally played on the Classic’s final day.
It is one of South Jersey’s best rivalries. The dugouts are loud, and the players on both sides admit in a good-natured way that the teams aren’t that fond of each other.
“This is huge for us,” Sofran said. “It’s definitely going to give us momentum for the rest of the season. This shows we got what it takes.”
There is a difference in the atmosphere between high school games, such as St. Augustine vs. Gloucester Catholic, and travel baseball. Prep’s players have been in plenty of top-level travel games. They haven’t played too many games like Sunday’s. The contest was livestreamed. There were plenty of fans down and right- and left-field lines.
“There’s a big difference (in high school baseball),” Sofran said. “We’re not only playing for ourselves. We’re playing for the team, and also our families are watching. Travel is a little more individual than high school.”
The Hermits could not have gotten off to a better start this season. They have outscored their five opponents 67-12. Their biggest weakness is probably a lack of high school baseball experience, and that is changing, especially with games like Sunday’s. There are bound to be plenty of more big at-bats to come for McKenzie and the rest of the Hermits.
“We’re still trying to figure out who we are,” Bylone said. “That’s why we like scheduling these games, to get maybe get a jumpstart on some of the big games at the end of the year. These kids just need to get out and play and get experience.”
St. Augustine 010 303 0 – 7 10 1
Gloucester Catholic 011 010 0 – 3 8 2
2B. SA. Sofran, McKenzie (2), Vanesko; GC. Davis, Foster
3B. SA. Sofran
HR. SA. Neri; GC. Leahy
WP: Vanesko LP: Nolan
