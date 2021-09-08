Bridgeton's big second half pushes it past ACIT

The Bridgeton High School girls soccer team scored four goals in the second half en route to a 6-4 win over ACIT in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup Wednesday.
The game was tied 2-2 at the half.
Emelin Ortuno, Yadira Tlaseca and Addina Wilks each scored twice for the Bulldogs (1-0). Kristina Marrero made seven saves.
For ACIT (0-1), Arianna Young scored three, and Wilner Aguilar added a goal. Sydney Prince made eight saves.
From Tuesday
Ocean City 6, Oakcrest 0: Summer Reimet scored four goals for the Red Raiders (1-0). Joy Slimmer led the team with two assists. Mckenna Chisholm scored once and had an assist. Hope Slimmer scored once. Zoey Lappin, Coryn McDonnell and Naomi Nnewihe each finished with an assist. Tori Vliet two made saves.
Gabrielle Gibson made 20 saves for the Falcons (0-1).
Middle Twp. 6, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: Ciara DiMauro scored three goals to go with an assist for the Panthers (1-0). McKenna Gregory and Olivia Sgrignioli each scored once and had an assist. Kailey Sanchez scored once. Brianna Robinson made three saves. Middle scored four goals in the second half.
Kaitlyn McGuigan scored for the Caper Tigers (0-1). Kaia Ray made 15 saves.
Boys soccer
Millville 3, Hammonton 2: Carter Bailey and John Waddell each scored for Hammonton (0-1). Michael Gehres had one assist, and Chris Volk made four saves. Hammonton totaled 12 shots on goal to Millville’s 5. Millville improved to 1-0. No other information was available.
Cumberland Reg. 4, Highland Reg. 0: After a scoreless first half, Cumberland (1-0) scored four times in the second half. Jalen Ridgeway and Pace Justen each scored two goals. Noe Angel and Jair Angel each had an assist. Noe Angel also recorded six saves.
Pinelands Reg. 8, Donovan Catholic 0: Pinelands (1-0) scored four goals in each half. Stephen DeMilio scored three times, and James Cahill scored twice, and registered two assists. Daniel Eberlin, Josiah Hart and Tom Reilly each scored one. Adam Grelak, Eberlin, Reilly and Alex Aguilar each tallied an assist.
Field hockey
Cedar Creek 2, Our Lady of Mercy 1: Rachel Dutton and Leah Martin each scored for the Pirates (2-0). Mina Lockhart scored the lone goal for the Villagers (0-1).
St. Joseph 2, Oakcrest 0: Macie Jacquet scored both goals for the Wildcats. Brenan Daly assisted on the second goal, which came in the third quarter. Isabella Davis made three saves.
For Oakcrest, Ava Broadbent made 10 saves.
Holy Spirit 8, Buena Reg. 1: Maggie Cella and Kira Murray each had three goals and an assist for the Spartans. Hanna Watson and Riley Castilli each scored one. Piper Martin made a save.
Abby Kollmer scored for Buena.
Girls volleyball
Absegami 2, Middle Township 0: The Braves (1-0) won with scores of 25-23 and 25-16. Ayana Crandell had four aces, three kills and three digs for Absegami. Deesha Chokshi had five aces and 12 assists, and Dessiah Key added six kills and three aces.
Girls tennis
Vineland 3, Hammonton 2
Singles—Gabrielle Brown V d. Emily Walters 6-4, 6-2; Luciana Day V d. Tzaferos Krista 6-1, 6-2; Ava Rodio H d. Urvi Patel 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles—Olivia Griggs-Gabrielle Vega V d. Olivia Falciani-Grace DeRosa 6-0, 3-6, 6-4; Adrianna Palamore-Natalie Sole H d. Trista Suppi-Nicole Lopes 6-6 (7-3), 6-2.
Records—Vineland 1-1, Hammonton 1-1.
Lower Cape May Reg. 4, Middle Township 1
Singles—Sam Mancuso LCM d. Sophia Wren 6-1, 6-2; Vika Simonsen LCM d. Serenity Carlos 6-1, 6-0; Delaney Brown LCM d. Sophia Zheng 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Marley Kronemeyer-Ina Nikolova LCM d. Rylee McFadden-Lily Zuzulock 6-1, 6-1; Sophia Elliott-Isabella Pasciucco MT d. Maddie Gilver-Jayci Shivers 6-4, 6-3.
Records—Middle 0-1, Lower 2-0.
Pleasantville 3, Buena Reg. 2
Singles—Diana St. Martin P d. Cassidy Gerstle 6-1, 6-2; Veronica Butler B d. Keanni Dupont 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Ah’lajzlah Gainer P d. Kshema Patel 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles—Gianna Scotti-Brooke Perez B d. Yaret Toscano-Helen Robledo 6-2, 6-2; Julia Ramirez-Anika Cooper P d. Julia LoSasso-Louise Schevchenko 6-1, 6-0.
Records—Buena 0-1, Pleasantville 1-0.
Atlantic City 4, Bridgeton 1
Singles—Mayla Burns AC d. Jenaya Cruz 6-2, 6-1; Hannah Frebowitz AC d. Abigail Mendieta 6-0, 6-2; Cecelia Marota AC d. Lisett Cruz 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles—Rosie Miltenberg-Maria Dela Pena AC d. Maria Shelton-Paulina Santiago 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 10-7; Destiny Hughes-Jocelyn Perez B d. Riya Das-Kanajia Jamison 6-1, 6-4.
Records—AC 1-1, Bridgeton 0-2.
Oakcrest 3, Holy Spirit 2
Singles—Lorena Saavedra HS d. Sydney Groen 6-0, 6-0; Emma Robinson O d. Macey Valtri 6-0, 6-0; Cece Capone O d. Cassidy Ross 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles—Hannah Derringer=Michaela Hearn O d. Danielle Curay-Mel Torres 6-1, 6-0; Madeline Price-Bridget Dougherty HS d. Bindiya Dave-Vanessa Lee 6-2, 2-6, 11-9.
Records—HS 0-2, Oakcrest 1-0.
From Tuesday
Cumberland Reg. 5, Deptford 0
Singles—Grace Albert d. Yukta Narayan 2-2, 6-0; Isabella Albert d. Harleen Kaur 6-2, 6-0; Beatrice Seabrook d. Amanda Tarrach 6-4, 6-2
Doubles—Amanda Volk-Gabriella Albert d. Kayla Dougherty-Julia Rafferty 6-4, 6-0; Hailie Huntelma-Annakela Modri d. Jordan Moorhead-Julianna Leidy 6-1, 6-4
Records—Cumberland 2-0; Deptford 0-1
Boys cross country
Ocean City, St. Augustine Prep, Absegami tri-meet
1—Owen Ritti OC 17:39; 2—Nick Scarangelli OC 17:39; 3—Chris Sardy OC 18:20; 4—Matt Hoddman OC 18:41; 5—Reece Wagner OC 19:08; 6—Nick Galinus SA 19:30; 7—Vinny Polistina SA 19:34; 8—Kal Herman OC 19:41; 9—Keionce Joga A 20:25; 10—Nigel Collins OC 20:26.
Note—Ocean City beat St. Augustine 15-45 and Absegami 15-49, and St. Augustine beat Absegami 24-32.
Cedar Creek, Oakcrest, Pleasantville, Lower Cape May Reg. meet
1—Zeb Hiaker LCM 17:33; 2—Jack Cora LCM 17:40; 3—Dalton Culleny CC 17:48; 4—Mathew Winterbottom CC 18:04; 5—Elijah Jackson LCM 19:26; 6—Ethan Rowley O 19:53; 7—Irvin Marabad P 19:54; 8—Justin Cartwright CC 20:20; 9—Jesse Coombs LCM 20:25; 10—T.J. Ackerman CC 20:38.
Note—Lower beat Cedar Creek 26-30 and Oakcrest 18-37.
Mainland Reg., Bridgeton, Hammonton, Millville meet
1—Vaughn Blanchet MR 18:09; 2—Linden Wineland MR 18:18; 3—Elliot Post MR 18:19; 4—Ethan Mitnick MR 18:41; 5—Jose Bravv MV 20:36; 6—Ethan Bonviovanni MR 20:53; 7—Micah Miller MR 21:00; 8—Anthony Whitener H 21:06; 9—Matt Martino H 21:27; 10—Kishan Patel MV 21:43.
Notes—Mainland (3-0) beat Millville 16-47, Hammonton 15-46, and Bridgeton 15-47; Millville (2-1) beat Hammonton 27-29 and Bridgeton 19-38; Hammonton (1-2) beat Bridgeton (0-3) 21-37.
Girls cross country
Cedar Creek, Oakcrest, Pleasantville, Lower Cape May Reg. meet
1—Meagan Winterbottom CC 22:33; 2—Alexis Suave CC 22:57; 3—Riley Lerner CC 23:22; 4—Logan Roesch CC 24:22; 5—Kaitlyn Crouthamel LCM 24:52; 6—Abigail Clapp CC 25:23; 7—Hailee Stickel LCM 25:29; 8—Jillian Robles CC 25:53; 9—Mia McCall CC 25:56; 10—Abigail Tunney O 26:36.
