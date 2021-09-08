Bridgeton's big second half pushes it past ACIT

Boys soccer

Millville 3, Hammonton 2: Carter Bailey and John Waddell each scored for Hammonton (0-1). Michael Gehres had one assist, and Chris Volk made four saves. Hammonton totaled 12 shots on goal to Millville’s 5. Millville improved to 1-0. No other information was available.

Cumberland Reg. 4, Highland Reg. 0: After a scoreless first half, Cumberland (1-0) scored four times in the second half. Jalen Ridgeway and Pace Justen each scored two goals. Noe Angel and Jair Angel each had an assist. Noe Angel also recorded six saves.

Pinelands Reg. 8, Donovan Catholic 0: Pinelands (1-0) scored four goals in each half. Stephen DeMilio scored three times, and James Cahill scored twice, and registered two assists. Daniel Eberlin, Josiah Hart and Tom Reilly each scored one. Adam Grelak, Eberlin, Reilly and Alex Aguilar each tallied an assist.

Field hockey

Cedar Creek 2, Our Lady of Mercy 1: Rachel Dutton and Leah Martin each scored for the Pirates (2-0). Mina Lockhart scored the lone goal for the Villagers (0-1).