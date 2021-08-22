Bridgeton hopes to build off 2020, finish second straight season over .500

Bridgeton High School football coach Steve Lane called his program a brotherhood.

That stems from the team trending in the right direction since he took over four years ago. The Bulldogs lean on each other and understand it is more than just football — boosting the team’s overall GPA and chemistry while working hard at practice.

“We are continuing day-by-day our path toward a winning season,” Lane said. “We want to be better individuals in the classroom, weight room, at home and on the field. We want to make sure we are uplifting each other.

“We handle our study halls and we handle our duties as student athletes.”

That attitude is working.

After losing its first game in 2020, Bridgeton finished 4-2. The Bulldogs only had one win in both the 2018 and 2019 campaigns. The aim now is to maintain that consistency, Lane said.

Bridgeton features seven seniors, which is a lot for the program, Lane said. About 10 new players are coming in, each expected to make an impact on the team “whether it is in varsity action or behind the scenes helping our team getting better at practice,” Lane added.