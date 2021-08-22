Bridgeton hopes to build off 2020, finish second straight season over .500

Bridgeton High School football coach Steve Lane called his program a brotherhood.
That stems from the team trending in the right direction since he took over four years ago. The Bulldogs lean on each other and understand it is more than just football — boosting the team’s overall GPA and chemistry while working hard at practice.
“We are continuing day-by-day our path toward a winning season,” Lane said. “We want to be better individuals in the classroom, weight room, at home and on the field. We want to make sure we are uplifting each other.
“We handle our study halls and we handle our duties as student athletes.”
That attitude is working.
After losing its first game in 2020, Bridgeton finished 4-2. The Bulldogs only had one win in both the 2018 and 2019 campaigns. The aim now is to maintain that consistency, Lane said.
Bridgeton features seven seniors, which is a lot for the program, Lane said. About 10 new players are coming in, each expected to make an impact on the team “whether it is in varsity action or behind the scenes helping our team getting better at practice,” Lane added.
The seniors have been competing under Lane since he took over the program, so they understand the playbook, which was evident when the team won four of its last five games in 2020. That knowledge will be helpful this season, especially in helping the younger players prepare for 2021 and the years to follow.
“They (the seniors) know the system,” Lane said. “They know how we practice. They are becoming leaders in practice. I believe it can run itself. We are just fine tuning some things from last season.”
Bridgeton returns senior running back Jermaine Bell, who was a second-team Press All-Star. Also returning are senior Edward Gravely and junior linebackers Alejandro Vega and Nevaeh Morris. All three were Press honorable mentions in 2020.
Junior quarterback Richard Mosley and seniors Jordan Rodriguez (two-way lineman), Matthew Corn (wide receiver/defensive back) and Jared Gonzalez (defensive back) also are key returners for the Bulldogs.
“We look good. Very promising. I expect for us to absolutely have a winning season,” Lane said. “That is absolutely the goal. We are coming back from the COVID season, just like other schools, so we want to make sure we take proper advantage of this offseason because we weren’t able to last year.”
The Bulldogs have been working hard all offseason. There is a lot of positivity surrounding the program, and an expectation of good things to come in the next few months.
“Now, we want to reap the fruits of our labor once the season starts,” Lane said.
