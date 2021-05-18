Bridgeton baseball team edges Clayton 2-1: Late Monday roundup

Elias Reyes Gallardo hit a sacrifice fly to score Camaron Dunkle with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning to help the Bridgeton High School baseball team defeat Clayton 2-1 Monday.
Dunkle had walked, stolen second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch.
Dunkle also pitched a complete game to improve to 4-1. He struck out eight. Marvin Bagby singled twice and knocked in a run for the Bulldogs.
Williamstown 6,
Hammonton 3
Gavin West, David Humphries and Lucas Destefano scored for Hammonton (9-6).
Jared Beebe, Brett Longo and Anthony Leo each had an RBI. Humphries struck out three in four innings.
Williamstown improved to 13-2.
Atlantic City 16,
ACIT 6
The Vikings earned their first win of the season.
Jared Avril, Oldis Zappata and Jamar Avril each scored three runs for Atlantic City (1-13).
Avril, Matt Master, Ryan Master and Drew Storr each drove in two runs. Storr, Avril and Matt Master each doubled.
Ryan Master struck out eight in five innings.
ACIT fell to 2-12-1
Oakcrest 20,
Pleasantville 1
The Falcons scored nine runs in the first inning and seven in the second. Andre Boyer scored three runs, drove in two and homered. Gavin Healy had four RBIs, scored three and homered. Angelo Luma drove in two, scored a run and hit a home run. Sean Lynch earned the win.
Joe Gutiessez had a hit and Adrian Perez scored for Pleasantville
Softball
Southern Reg. 7,
Toms River North 4
Sarah Lally went 4 for 4 with two solo homers and five RBIs for the visiting Rams (11-1).
Southern scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning to go up 6-0. Toms River North (7-8) scored three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Woodstown 13,
Wildwood 0
Woodstown (7-7) won in five innings on the 10-run rule.
For Wildwood (4-8), Charlotte Kilian and Leah Benichou each singled.
Cumberland Reg. 11,
Penns Grove 7
Katelyn Edminster, Heavyn Perez, Abigail Pino and Rebecca Losowski each had two RBIs for Cumberland (8-10).
Cioni Simmons scored three runs. Sara-Kate Cassidy scored two runs. Gianna Trexler pitched a complete game, striking out six. Leila Ocasio singled twice for Penns Grove (4-18).
No. 6 Millville 23,
Cape May Tech 3
Courtney Ayars and Kylie Jaquet each homered and drove in four runs for Millville (10-0).
Haley Brag scored three and singled twice. Olivia Stetler, Novalee Bybel and Brooke Joslin each scored twice. Millville is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.
Johanna Longstreet, Bella Williams and Sophia Cirino scored for Cape May Tech (0-11).
No. 3 Kingsway Reg. 9,
Ocean City 6
Kingsway (14-0) scored all nine runs in the first three innings.
For Ocean City (8-5), Soph Cera doubled and had two RBIs. Hailey Neville hit twice, including a double. MacKenzee Segich and Natalia Cesari each scored twice. Hailey Neville pitched a complete game with two strikeouts.
The Dragons are ranked No. 3 in the Elite 11.
ACIT 18,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Samantha Dangler drove in four runs and scored twice for ACIT (7-8).
Isabella Quarton and Kiara Flanagan each scored three. Kathryn Tobolski doubled, scored two runs and had two RBIs. Gianna Gonzalez and Sophia Philippou each scored twice. Maura Furst struck out three in four innings.
Lower fell to 2-12
Point Pleasant Boro 13,
Pinelands Reg. 6
Pinelands (4-7) led 3-2 after two innings, but Point Pleasant (6-8) scored four runs each in the third and fourth en route to the win. No further information as available.
Boys volleyball
Manchester Twp. 2,
Pinelands Reg. 0
Manchester (6-5) won with scores of 25-9 and 25-20.
Gabriel Estrada had eight kills for the winners. Blake Weiner had 22 assists and 17 service points and Evan Weiner added seven kills and five blocks.
For the host Wildcats (9-6), Brogan Duelly had four kills, four digs and four service points.
Abdullah Elsayad added three kills, 10 digs and two service points. Don Brunke had six assists.
St. John Vianney 2,
Lacey Twp. 1
St. John Vianney (1-7) won 25-19, 16-25, 25-19.
For Lacey (11-4), Kyle Coburn led with 17 digs, 14 assists and 10 service points. Logan Haemmerle had 14 digs, nine kills, four service points and three assists. Jake Sullivan finished with seven kills. Brennin Smith had six assists.
Boys tennis
From Monday
Middle Township 5,
Oakcrest 0
Singles: Maximilian Gilbert d. Mikail Cuerquis 6-0, 6-0; Xander Hardin d. Kyle Espina 6-1, 6-0; Shane Kern d. Salvatore Chiaramonte 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: John Leahy-Steve Berrodin d. Jason Hearn-Angelo Cuerquis 6-1, 6-0; Simon Hardin-Justin Wen d. Dimas Hernandez-Shrij Dave 6-0, 6-2.
Records: M.T. 11-2; O 3-8.
St. Augustine Prep 5,
Buena Reg. 0
Singles: Vince Coiro d. Mihir Patel 6-0, 6-0; Tanner Roth d. Clark Bergen 6-0, 6-0; Vincent Polistina d. Param Patel 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Matthew Adams-Carmeron Compare won by forfeit; Santino Casale-Nathaniel Paradela won by forfeit.
Records: B 0-12; S.A. 7-2.
Absegami 5,
Holy Spirit 0
Singles: Austin Snyder d. Nick Flemming 6-0, 6-0; Akash Patel d. Kai Shellum 6-0, 6-0; Manav Dasondi d. Gabe Fucetola 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Dario Gosevski-Phu Bach won by forfeit; Colin Morrissey-Darshan Surti won by forfeit.
Records: H.S. 0-9; A 6-3.
Millville 4,
Williamstown 1
Singles: Jacob Lewis M d. Eric Lee 1-6, 7-6, 10-6: Andrew Crain M d. Rich Feldman 6-1, 6-1: Nicolas Meehan M d. Brandon Tran 6-0, 7-6
Doubles: Russell Corson-Matthew Sooy M d. Jake Helsel-Brandon Neyra 7-5, 7-5: William Chu-Brian Tran W d. Shawn McCarthy-Parker Swift 6-1, 6-1.
Records: Millville 10-2; Williamstown 8-4
Pinelands Reg. 5,
Lakewood 0
Singles: Andrew Falduto d. Emmanuel Pratt 6-1, 6-1; John Staino d. Allen Jefferson 6-3, 6-2; Ashish Gainder d. John Alarcon 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Zach Triebel-Aiden Falduto d. Edgar Perez and Freddy Ortiz 6-0, 6-0 William Sisco-Ian Cahill d. Frank Romero-Xavion Moore 6-0, 6-1.
Records: Pinelands 14-; Lakewood 0-8.
Hammonton 3,
Cedar Creek 2
Singles: Sean Snyder CC d. Matthew Baugh 6-1, 6-1; Brett Hare H d. Chase Blanchard 6-2, 7-6; Nick Iuliucci H d. Kyle O’Connor 6-1, 6-3
Doubles: Jake Fisher-Dylan Kovacs H d. Lorenzo Fortunato-Shane Houck 6-4, 6-0; Chris Lam-Daniel Perez CC d. John Waddell-Marco Schiano 6-2, 6-7, 7-6
Records: Hammonton 5-4; Cedar Creek 4-5.
Girls golf
From Monday
Lacey Twp. 215,
Toms River North 247
L—Madison Zrinski 49, Haley Austin 54, Marley Besser 55, Kendall Evans 57
TR—Julia Iovine 57, Katelyn Rizzo 60, Riley Stryker, 61 Elyse Hoffman 69
Records: Lacey 7-4; TRN 2-6
Southern Reg. 227,
Barnegat 224
S—Mary Kate Reilly 48, Megan Caputo 56, Julia Joannides 60, Erica Scheinberg 63
