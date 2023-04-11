BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Joey Kurtz wanted one more season of high school baseball with his buddies.

So far, he and his Buena Regional High School teammates are getting that and a whole lot more.

Kurtz struck out 11 and allowed one hit in six innings as the Chiefs improved to 6-0 with an 8-3 win over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday morning.

Kurtz is one of six Buena players taking advantage of the state’s bridge program that was designed to ensure that high school students were not shortchanged by the pandemic.

“We’ve been playing together since we were 7 years old,” Kurtz said. “We saw the opportunity to have one more year with each other. We hang out every day with each other.”

New Jersey’s Bridge Year program allows students who graduated in 2021 and 2022 to defer graduation for one year to participate in an additional year of academic courses and extracurricular activities following their senior year. The students must be 19 or younger during their entire bridge year, and in the spring they must take nine to 12 credits at a local community college.

Kurtz said he and his teammates are taking courses at Atlantic Cape Community College. Buena coach Tom Carney said all of Buena’s bridge-year players are 18 and were sophomores when COVID-19 struck and the 2020 spring season was canceled.

“You're happy to have kids back who are good kids, and they’re all good kids,” Carney said. “Those are the rules. I felt bad they lost that year. It’s definitely helped us, no doubt. But we’re getting good contributions for all the kids.”

Several CAL athletes have taken advantage of this program since the pandemic, but Buena has attracted the attention of the South Jersey baseball community because of how many bridge players it has.

“They’re regular kids,” Carney said. "They’re not travel ball kids. I can see where people are going to be mad. I understand it.”

But Carney said he can also imagine players who graduated from other schools hearing about Buena and wondering why they didn't take advantage of the bridge program.

The Chiefs finished 19-7 last season. They are ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11 and have established themselves as a South Jersey Group I contender with their undefeated start.

But the Chiefs were not at their best during preseason practices in Tampa, Florida. Things changed after Carney spoke to the team.

“I told them if you came back, then come back for the right reasons, to do well, not to just hang out,” the coach said. "I’m glad they enjoyed the experience last year and wanted to come back. If they were going to come back, we have to try our hardest.”

On Tuesday, Kurtz mixed in a standout slider with a two-seam fastball and changeup. He did not allow a hit until Gavin Cohen’s fourth-inning double, and he finished with just one walk.

“I was just trying to throw strikes,” Kurtz said. "Let my fielders do the dirty work. I know I have a good team behind me. If I throw strikes and let them hit it, I know we’ll get out of there quick.”

Kurtz pitched well despite a bout of bronchitis Monday night that was severe enough for him to be checked out at a hospital.

"My chest was hurting a little bit,” he said, “but as long as my arm is good, I’m going to go out there and give it my all.”

Senior catcher Ryley Betts sparked the Buena offense with three hits, three runs scored and an RBI. Betts is 11 for 23 (.478) with 15 RBIs and three home runs this season.

“I feel like I’m seeing the ball great right now,” said Betts, who is not a bridge student. “I’m trying to hit the ball early in the count. Just put the bat on the ball, don’t try to hit with too much power.”

Buena took control with four runs in the third inning to make it 6-0. Brandon Strouse had the key at-bat with a squeeze bunt that knocked in two runs.

Tuesday’s game was played under sunny skies in near-perfect spring conditions. Days like this are why the Buena players opted for the bridge year.

“You get to play high school baseball and you get college credit,” Kurtz said. "It’s a win-win.”

Holy Spirit 000 002 1—3 5 2

Buena Regional 204 002 x—8 7 4

2B: HS, Cohen; BR, T. Carano, Betts

WP: Kurtz LP: Bruno