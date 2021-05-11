Brianna Robinson leads Middle past Spirit: Roundup

Brianna Robinson scored six goals to lead the Middle Township High School girls lacrosse team to a 14-10 victory over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday.
Kate Herlihy scored three for the Panthers (7-2). Holly Mader, Abbie Teefy and Eliza Billingham each scored twice. Amelia Slick made nine saves.
For Holy Spirit (3-5), Hanna Watson scored six. Maggie Cella, Kendall Murphy, Kira Murray and Leah Corkhill each scored once. Piper Martin made 11 saves.
Lower Cape May Reg. 16, Our Lady of Mercy 14
Maggie Boyle scored five goals for Lower (5-2). Julia Gibson, Sabrina Faulkner and Maddie Schiffbauer each scored three. Jenna O’Neill scored twice. Allyson Walsh made 21 saves.
Mina Lockhart scored four for OLMA (4-4). Fiona Lockhart scored three. Anna Eaise and Adrianna Dodge each scored twice. Ava Hoffman, Rylie Gemberling and Maggie McMahon each scored once. Lindsey Serafine made 17 saves.
Lacey Twp. 19, Toms River East 8
Madison MacGillivray scored six for Lacey (7-2). Cayli Biele and Kayleigh Flanegan each scored four goals. Isabelle Merola, Madelyn Bell and Casey Kownacki each scored once. Maeve Meehan made 10 saves.
Lizzie Gillen scored three for Toms River East (3-6).
Southern Reg. 17,
Pinelands Reg. 3
Rylee Johnson scored six goals and added two assists for Southern (7-2). Casey McBride had six assists and two goals. Sophia Cooney scored three. Kacey Kubarewicz scored twice. Gabby Russomano, Shaylea Johnson, Dierdre Jones and Dora Bentovida each scored once. Kubarewicz had four assists. Pinelands fell to 1-6.
Boys lacrosse
Mainland Reg. 15, Vineland 3
Jack Venneman, Jude Maurer and Jack Walcoff each scored twice for Mainland (6-3). Gavin Weis had two assists and scored once. Anthony Buccafurni, Ryan Merryfield and Luke Meister each scored once. McKenzie Murphy made six saves.
Chase Muirheld made six saves for Vineland (0-7-1).
Boys volleyball
Lacey Twp. 2, Pinelands Reg. 0
Lacey (10-2) won 25-13, 25-15.
For the Lions, Tosh Mrazek led with 14 digs. Carson Howard had 12 service points, eight kills, six digs and four blocks. Logan Haemmerle had seven assists, three blocks and two kills.
Pinelands fell to 8-4.
From Monday
Christian Brothers Academy 2, Southern Reg. 0
Southern (13-1) lost for the first time this season, falling 25-18, 25-20.
Ethan Case led with 11 digs for the Rams. Lucas Kean had seven kills and three digs. Matthew Leonard had nine assists. Dylan Lockwood had eight assists. Tommy Deakyne had eight kills and three digs.
Christian Brothers improved to 9-0.
Central Reg. 2, Pinelands 1
Central Regional (8-2) won 25-17, 18-25, 25-18.
For Pinelands (8-3), Dan Brunke led with 21 assists. Abdullah Elsayad had 14 digs and 13 kills. Ethan Woods had 13 digs. Connor Johnston added 12 digs. Aiden Skeie finished with five kills.
Collingswood 2, Hammonton 0
Collingswood (3-4) won 25-11, 25-16.
Emmanuel Waugh had five assists, two digs and two kills for Hammonton (1-6). Aiden Nicholls had three kills, two blocks and two digs. Justin Lang finished with three kills, two assists and two aces.
Lacey Twp. 2, Freehold Borough 0
The Lions won 25-20, 25-18.
Kyle Coburn led with 15 assists, six digs and five kills for Lacey (9-2). Carson Howard and Baxes James had six kills. Freehold fell to 2-4.
Boys golf
Middle Twp. 178, Cape May Tech 197
MT—Nicky Salfi 39, Jake Riggs 43, Haley Cohn 48 ,Dylan Zimmerman 48
CMT—David Wurtz 44, Alyssa Hicks 48, Jon Neiman 52, Rob McHale 53
Birdies: Salfi MT.
Records: Middle 10-4; CMT 5-7.
Cumberland Reg. 200, Overbrook 271
CR—Brandon Glaspey 39, Gavin Goldsborough, 49, Zachary Swift 52, Chase Matish 60
OV—Allison Arteaga 63, Luke Weaver 67, Mackenzie Farally 70, NaJee Hines 71
Records: Cumberland 3-8; Overbrook 0-9.
