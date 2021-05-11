Brianna Robinson leads Middle past Spirit: Roundup

Brianna Robinson scored six goals to lead the Middle Township High School girls lacrosse team to a 14-10 victory over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday.

Kate Herlihy scored three for the Panthers (7-2). Holly Mader, Abbie Teefy and Eliza Billingham each scored twice. Amelia Slick made nine saves.

For Holy Spirit (3-5), Hanna Watson scored six. Maggie Cella, Kendall Murphy, Kira Murray and Leah Corkhill each scored once. Piper Martin made 11 saves.

Lower Cape May Reg. 16, Our Lady of Mercy 14

Maggie Boyle scored five goals for Lower (5-2). Julia Gibson, Sabrina Faulkner and Maddie Schiffbauer each scored three. Jenna O’Neill scored twice. Allyson Walsh made 21 saves.

Mina Lockhart scored four for OLMA (4-4). Fiona Lockhart scored three. Anna Eaise and Adrianna Dodge each scored twice. Ava Hoffman, Rylie Gemberling and Maggie McMahon each scored once. Lindsey Serafine made 17 saves.

Lacey Twp. 19, Toms River East 8