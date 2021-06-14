Brianna Bailey hits HR in 1st inning, St. Joe wins 7-0 for South Jersey championship

St. Joseph has won several South Jersey softball titles but never a state title.

“We talked about Gill St. Bernard’s being a team where we won’t be able to strike a lot of people out, so we’d have to play really good defense,” Wildcats coach Les Olson said. “We did that today. Brianna getting that homer to start the game really set the tone and helped the whole team ease back and get rid of some of their nerves. We usually have a big inning early or late. We don’t just get runs a little at a time.”

St. Joseph pitcher Makayla Veneziale gave up three hits, walked one and struck out four.

“They (Gill St. Bernard’s) got a lot of hits against Gloucester Catholic (in a 9-5 win in a South Jersey semifinal), so I just moved the ball around and let the defense do their work,” said Veneziale, an 18-year-old senior from Winslow Township. “It’s the same feeling as winning South Jersey in 2019, but it’s even better because we won it twice.”

Claire Brouillard was the starting pitcher for the Knights, and she settled down well for four innings, allowing no more runs while striking out three.

Then came the St. Joe fifth.