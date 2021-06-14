Brianna Bailey hits HR in 1st inning, St. Joe wins 7-0 for South Jersey championship

HAMMONTON — The St. Joseph Academy softball team got a leadoff, first-inning homer from Brianna Bailey and then put together a five-run fifth inning against Gill St. Bernard’s to cruise to another South Jersey Non-Public B championship Monday.
St. Joseph won 7-0 to earn its second straight sectional crown. The Wildcats won it in 2019, and last year’s season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Joe, the top seed and ranked second in The Press Elite 11, improved to 27-2. Second-seeded Gill St. Bernard’s finished 20-5.
Besides the homer, which was to center field, Bailey, a senior shortstop, also contributed a single, a walk, a triple and three runs. She turned a double play at second base in the top of the seventh inning to end the game.
“It feels awesome to win it (the South Jersey title),” said Bailey, an 18-year-old Millville resident. “I saw the ball really well today. I never hit a home run to lead off a game before. I think the pitch was a bit outside. That really helped the team to get our energy up for the game.”
St. Joseph will meet Morris Catholic at 1 p.m. Friday for the state Non-Public B title at Ivy Hill Park on the border of Newark and South Orange in Essex County. Morris Catholic (26-2) beat Lodi Immaculate 11-1 in six innings Monday for the North Jersey Non-Public B championship.
St. Joseph has won several South Jersey softball titles but never a state title.
“We talked about Gill St. Bernard’s being a team where we won’t be able to strike a lot of people out, so we’d have to play really good defense,” Wildcats coach Les Olson said. “We did that today. Brianna getting that homer to start the game really set the tone and helped the whole team ease back and get rid of some of their nerves. We usually have a big inning early or late. We don’t just get runs a little at a time.”
St. Joseph pitcher Makayla Veneziale gave up three hits, walked one and struck out four.
“They (Gill St. Bernard’s) got a lot of hits against Gloucester Catholic (in a 9-5 win in a South Jersey semifinal), so I just moved the ball around and let the defense do their work,” said Veneziale, an 18-year-old senior from Winslow Township. “It’s the same feeling as winning South Jersey in 2019, but it’s even better because we won it twice.”
Claire Brouillard was the starting pitcher for the Knights, and she settled down well for four innings, allowing no more runs while striking out three.
Then came the St. Joe fifth.
Bella Davis singled to center, Bailey walked and Macie Jacquet singled to center to load the bases. Katie Dainton singled to left to make it 2-0, and the bases remained loaded. Davianna Jimenez hit a grounder to second, and the throw home was late, allowing another run to score. Xelynn Conde, who had doubled in the second inning, singled to center for two runs that made it 5-0.
At that point, Rachel McQueen came in to pitch for Gill St. Bernard’s, and Jenna Calchi bounced into a fielder’s choice to drive in the sixth run.
Bailey tripled near the right field line in the sixth inning, and Dainton hit into a fielder’s choice that made it 7-0.
Sarah Hulsen had two hits for the Knights.
“Our team was 3-13 two years ago, and this year we were (20-5),” Gill St. Bernard’s coach Michael Surella said. “That’s a big jump for us, and we’re in a tough league (the Skyland Conference Mountain Division) playing Group III and Group IV teams.
“St. Joseph is a well-coached team with a high softball IQ. They have a pitcher who will keep them in every game.”
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
