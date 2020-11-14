Brett Batohie scores both goals as Mainland advances in boys soccer: Roundup

Brett Batohie scored a goal in each half as the Mainland Regional High School boys soccer team beat visiting Highland Regional 2-0 Saturday in a New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association South West D, Group III first-round game.
The fourth-seeded Mustangs (9-3) will host the winner between sixth-seeded Seneca and No. 12 Timber Creek on Tuesday in a South West D quarterfinal game.
Thomas Napoli and Austin Padula had assists for Mainland, and Jeff Thomas had to make one save for the shutout. Thomas Murray stopped eight shots for 13th-seeded Highland (3-10).
(3) Ocean City 3,
(14) Burlington Twp. 0
The third-seeded Red Raiders (9-1-1) got goals from Reed Lindsay, Ori Levy-Smith and Paul Tjoumakaris in the first half of the South West D, Group III game. Nick Chiccarine had two assists, and Kyle Harper had one.
Ocean City hosts sixth-seeded Northern Burlington on Tuesday in a South West D, Group III quarterfinal. North Burlington beat 11th-seeded Deptford 2-0 Saturday in its first-round game.
Burlington Township dropped to 2-10.
(2) Moorestown 5,
(15) Absegami 0
The second-seeded Quakers (10-1-2) took a 3-0 lead in the first half of the South West D, Group III game. Wyatt Atkinson made one save for the shutout.
Moorestown will host seventh-seeded GCIT on Tuesday in a quarterfinal. The Braves fell to 2-6.
(7) GCIT 4,
(10) Cumberland Reg. 2
Krish Olmedo had a goal and two assists for host GCIT in South West D, Group III. Jason Angel and Kevin Baran scored for Cumberland. The score was tied 1-1 at halftime. Daniel Olaya made five saves for GCIT (7-4-2), and Noe Angel had 14 stops for the Colts (3-11-1).
South West E, Group IV
(4) Egg Harbor Twp. 5,
(13) Lenape 0
Dominik Warda and Niko Rubio scored two goals apiece for host EHT (11-1), which is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, in a first-round game. Ahmad Brock added a goal and an assist, Jayden Guy had three assists and Christian Paskilades had one. Nick Marin had five saves for the shutout. Lenape dropped to 0-7-2.
The fourth-seeded Eagles host No. 5 Cherokee in a quarterfinal Tuesday.
(5) Cherokee 6,
(12) Millville 1
Connor Ryan had a goal and an assist for host Cherokee (9-3-1). The Chiefs, ranked sixth in the Elite 11, led 3-1 at halftime.
Treshan Stevenson scored for Millville (5-5-1), and Matt Sooy made three saves.
South West C, Group II first round
(8) Lower Cape May Reg. 1,
(9) Middle Township 0
Jordan Pierce scored the game’s only goal in the first half, and Andrew Weber assisted. Lower upped its season mark to 6-4. Ryan Anderson made six saves for the shutout. Braiden Scarpa had two saves for visiting Middle (5-5).
The eighth-seeded Caper Tigers will travel to top-seeded Oakcrest on Tuesday for a quarterfinal game.
Regular season
Southern Reg. 3,
Toms River North 3
Kevin Kiernan scored two goals for host Southern (12-1-1), and Ryan Leavitt had one. Brandon Notte had two assists. Parker Nickelsen had two goals for T.R. North (11-1-1), which is fourth in the Elite 1.
North is top-seeded and Southern is seeded second in the Central East G, Group IV tournament.
Field hockey
Central East B
(8) Lacey Twp. 3,
(9) Manchester Twp. 0
Caroline Tomko scored twice for host Lacey (6-7) and Samantha Glover had one goal in a first-round game. Alyssa Costello, Caitlyn Voskanyan and Alison Ward had assists, Patricia Marion had three stops for the shutout. Manchester fell to 4-7.
Eighth-seeded Lacey will play at top-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven on Tuesday in a quarterfinal game.
Regular season
Mainland Reg. 7,
Atlantic City 1
Brooke Albuquerque had three goals and two assists for host Mainland (7-4), and Sandi Smoger also scored three goals. Ariana Dinofa added a goal. Alexandra Pugliese-Conroy had three saves for the win. Alex Siganos had a goal for Atlantic City (1-10), and Najay’e Albright made 13 saves.
Point Pleasant Bor. 6,
Pinelands Reg. 0
Caroline DeKenipp led visiting Borough (12-0) with three goals. For Pinelands (8-3-1), Mickinzie Horay had 22 saves.
From Friday
South East A
(8) Lower Cape May 2,
(9) Atlantic City 1
Lower won the penalty strokes round 4-2 after the first-round game was tied at 1-1 through two overtimes. Lower improved to 4-6, and the Vikings fell to 1-10.
Lower will play at top-seeded Ocean City, the Elite 11’s eighth-ranked team, in a quarterfinal game Tuesday.
