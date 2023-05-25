Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

VINELAND - Brady Lesiak stood on the pitching mound and bobbed his head to the beat of the walk-up songs for the Vineland High School hitters Thursday afternoon.

“I like when there’s music,” the Southern Regional junior said. “It relaxes me. I loosen up, and I play better when I’m loose.”

Lesiak should take Thursday’s playlist and play it on an endless loop.

He hit two home runs, went 4 for 4 and pitched five innings for the win as seventh-seeded Southern beat second-seeded Vineland 5-2 in a South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal.

“I was just trying to be myself and do what I can for my team,” Lesiak said. “This is a great win, and we’re going to keep going. We’re not done.”

Lesiak sparked Southern to a fast start. His two-run home gave the Rams a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

“I just felt good at the plate and on the mound,” he said. “I was seeing the ball well. My arm felt good. I had a good day.”

Niko Diamantopoulos (2 for 3) added an RBI double in the top of the first. The 3-0 lead made Lesiak’s life on the mound easier. Lesiak did not allow a hit for the first four innings.

“It makes it 10 times easier,” Lesiak said, “to settle in, throw strikes, let your defense make the plays. Just be efficient.”

Lesiak made it 5-0 Southern in the top of the second when he hit another two-run home run. He added singles in the fifth and seventh innings to complete his perfect day at the plate.

Lesiak pitched his way out of trouble in the fifth. Vineland scored two runs and had runners at second and third with two outs.

Truitt made a pair of trips to the mound that inning to speak with Lesiak. Truitt elected to keep the pitcher in the game. Lesiak got the inning’s final out on a ground ball to shortstop.

He finished with four strikeouts and four walks, while allowing three hits and two runs.

“I wanted to talk to him,” Truitt said of the mound visits. “Having that tough conversation with him, looking at him. It very easily could have gone the other way, but (Lesiak) is going to grind things out, and it definitely showed in today’s game.”

Southern did go to the bullpen after the fifth. Roger Dreher struck out two and did not allow a hit in the final two innings to earn the save.

Vineland, which won the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament, finishes the season 18-9. Meanwhile, Southern (16-8) will host No. 11 seed Eastern in Tuesday’s semifinals. Eastern beat third-seeded Egg Harbor Township 2-0 in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Southern lost to Monsignor Donovan in the Ocean County Tournament final on May 16. The Rams also missed out on a chance to win the Shore Conference A South title outright when it lost to Toms River East last Friday.

Southern are putting the lessons from the losses to use in the state tournament.

“It’s a testament to their character,” Truitt said of the Rams. “That was definitely something to make us stronger. If we were really going to be competitors those (losses) were something we were really going to have to learn from and get better (from).”

Southern 320 000 0 - 5 9 2

Vineland 000 020 0 - 2 3 1

2B. SR. Diamantopoulos

HR. SR. Lesiak (2)

WP. Lesiak

LP. Andreoli