Bradley Pao commits to play football at Bucknell University

"He played some as a sophomore but not as much as he wanted to. He worked hard in the classroom and the weight room, and he had a great (junior) season."

Pao said he will either major in economics or mechanical engineering.

"The (Bucknell) campus was really nice and bigger than I thought, which is good," Pao said. "The town was big."

The 6-foot, 175-pound Pao had 23 tackles and five pass breakups last fall and returned a kickoff 64 yards. The Prep finished 4-3 against opponents that were a combined 35-17.

Pao likes playing cornerback.

"I get to hit, and cover the best receiver on the field and use my speed," he said. "You got to think all the time and stay ahead of the receiver."

Pao said his best time in the 40-yard dash is 4.5 seconds, accomplished last month. He said he was only targeted 15 times by opposing passers in the Hermits' seven games in 2020.

Bucknell played a short season in the spring and went 2-2, including a 33-10 loss to visiting Holy Cross University in the Patriot League championship game on April 17. The highlight of the Bison season was a 38-13 win at home over Lafayette College on March 27.

Pao also visited Yale and UConn and considered several other schools, including Sacred Heart, Cornell, Lafayette, Fordham and Colgate.

