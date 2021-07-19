Bradley Pao commits to play football at Bucknell University

St. Augustine Prep cornerback Bradley Pao will bring his speed and work ethic to Bucknell University in fall 2022.
Pao committed on July 13 to attend Bucknell, in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, and play football for the Bison. The rising senior will receive a full athletic scholarship.
Bucknell, of the Patriot League, in a member of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.
Pao visited Bucknell in mid-June.
"I'm excited. They're a really good program with a good defense," said Pao, a 16-year-old Mays Landing resident. "I really liked the coaches and bonded with them. I had a better connection with them than with the other coaches I talked to. When I visited, I met four offensive linemen, and they were cool guys. I met the whole coaching staff (including head coach Dave Cecchini).
"They'll want me to play safety or cornerback, and I'll be a kick returner if they want me to."
St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta said Pao may not be that big, but he's dynamic.
"Bradley has one of the highest academic averages on the team, and he's one of our strongest in the weight room, pound for pound," said Lancetta, who is entering his fifth season at St. Augustine. "He's always trying to get better. That's why Bucknell loved him so much.
"He played some as a sophomore but not as much as he wanted to. He worked hard in the classroom and the weight room, and he had a great (junior) season."
Pao said he will either major in economics or mechanical engineering.
"The (Bucknell) campus was really nice and bigger than I thought, which is good," Pao said. "The town was big."
The 6-foot, 175-pound Pao had 23 tackles and five pass breakups last fall and returned a kickoff 64 yards. The Prep finished 4-3 against opponents that were a combined 35-17.
Pao likes playing cornerback.
"I get to hit, and cover the best receiver on the field and use my speed," he said. "You got to think all the time and stay ahead of the receiver."
Pao said his best time in the 40-yard dash is 4.5 seconds, accomplished last month. He said he was only targeted 15 times by opposing passers in the Hermits' seven games in 2020.
Bucknell played a short season in the spring and went 2-2, including a 33-10 loss to visiting Holy Cross University in the Patriot League championship game on April 17. The highlight of the Bison season was a 38-13 win at home over Lafayette College on March 27.
Pao also visited Yale and UConn and considered several other schools, including Sacred Heart, Cornell, Lafayette, Fordham and Colgate.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
