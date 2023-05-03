The Pinelands Regional High School boys volleyball team beat Donovan Catholic 2-0 on Wednesday in a Shore Conference matchup.
The Wildcats (13-1) won with set scores of 25-8, 25-13.
Brogan Duelly and Matt Davis each had five kills to lead Pinelands. Ryan McCorry had 10 digs, and Ryan May led with seven service points. Dan Brunke had a team-leading 17 assists.
Donovan Catholic fell to 0-10.
Pleasantville 2, Cedar Creek 0: The Greyhounds (9-3) won with set scores of 25-11, 25-1. Jonathan Baez led with 10 kills to go with four digs, two blocks and three aces. Jeremiah Hernandez had 18 service points and six digs. John Howard led with 11 digs, and Cristofer added 14 assists and four digs. The Pirates fell to 0-9.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.