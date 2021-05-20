Bob Hurley, Paul Rodio team up to share basketball knowledge: Must Win

Bob Hurley won 1,185 games as the boys basketball coach at St. Anthony High School in Jersey City, Hudson County.

St. Augustine Prep coach Paul Rodio leads South Jersey with 968 career wins.

The two are teaming up to run a camp for boys and girls in third grade through high school at St. Augustine from July 26-29. The cost is $225 for the week.

I’d pay that just to sit at the same lunch table as Hurley and Rodio and eavesdrop on their conversation.

“There will be a lot of great basketball knowledge thrown around,” Hurley said, “and way too many stories. I’m sure.”

St. Augustine and St. Anthony played several times over the years. Hurley and Rodio’s friendship developed out of those games.

“When you do something for 45 years,” Hurley said, “you should have some friendships. Even though there’s rivalries, there should be some friendships too. As time went on, Paul and I both realized we’re in it for the long haul. We grew closer as time went on.”

Hurley, 73, began coaching at St. Anthony in 1972 and stopped when the school closed in 2017. He led the Friars to 28 state titles and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010