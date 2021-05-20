Bob Hurley, Paul Rodio team up to share basketball knowledge: Must Win

Bob Hurley won 1,185 games as the boys basketball coach at St. Anthony High School in Jersey City, Hudson County.
St. Augustine Prep coach Paul Rodio leads South Jersey with 968 career wins.
The two are teaming up to run a camp for boys and girls in third grade through high school at St. Augustine from July 26-29. The cost is $225 for the week.
I’d pay that just to sit at the same lunch table as Hurley and Rodio and eavesdrop on their conversation.
“There will be a lot of great basketball knowledge thrown around,” Hurley said, “and way too many stories. I’m sure.”
St. Augustine and St. Anthony played several times over the years. Hurley and Rodio’s friendship developed out of those games.
“When you do something for 45 years,” Hurley said, “you should have some friendships. Even though there’s rivalries, there should be some friendships too. As time went on, Paul and I both realized we’re in it for the long haul. We grew closer as time went on.”
Hurley, 73, began coaching at St. Anthony in 1972 and stopped when the school closed in 2017. He led the Friars to 28 state titles and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010
“I wasn’t going to coach anywhere else,” Hurley said. “When you’ve been in the middle of it, you’re in there, the adrenalin is going, you’re coaching in this game (and) that means you’re getting ready for the state tournament or you’re in the state tournament; you’re like the kids. I would still be coaching if St. Anthony were open. I loved every minute in the gym.”
Rodio, 68, doesn’t appear as if he’s ever going to stop coaching. He just finished his 44th season at the Prep.
“A guy in North Jersey told me this a long time ago,” Hurley said when asked about Rodio’s longevity. “Certain people find their bliss. When they find their bliss, there isn’t a day that they don’t enjoy doing it.”
In all the years they played, St. Augustine never beat St. Anthony. The Friars won the last ever meeting between the schools 49-48 on Feb. 14, 2017 in Jersey City. Hermits junior Marlon Hargis shot an 18-foot, turn-around jumper at the buzzer that hit the front of the rim and bounced away. The loss left the Hermits drained. Hargis dove on the floor when the shot missed. Rodio slumped in his chair.
That was just one of several memorable games between the two schools.
In 1989, St. Anthony came to South Jersey to play St. Augustine on a Sunday. The Friars were set to practice at St. Augustine the day before. St. Anthony stars Terry Dehere and Jerry Walker left the St. Augustine campus to get something to eat before the practice.
“In Jersey City, you can get a slice of pizza in 90 seconds,” Hurley said.
That, however, is not the case in the Richland section of Buena Vista Township where St. Augustine is located.
Dehere and Walker got back to St. Augustine after the St. Anthony practice had started. Dehere already had committed a prior transgression. This was his second strike and that meant that Hurley was about to drive Dehere to the Atlantic City bus terminal and send the star guard back to Jersey City.
“The dude was going home,” Hurley said.
But eventually Hurley realized the bus terminal was 45 minutes from St. Augustine. So, he compromised. Dehere didn’t even dress for the next day’s game, which the Friars won 82-65. Walker played sparingly but still scored 26.
Rodio and Hurley have talked often during the years of running a camp or clinic together. The pandemic postponed those plans until this summer.
“I just thought it would be a great idea to put us both together in something,” Rodio said.
This summer’s camp will continue Hurley’s basketball relationship with South Jersey and, more specifically, the Atlantic City-area.
He was great friends with the Jim Whelan and Bill Rafferty, both of whom have passed away. Whelan, the former Atlantic City mayor and state senator, and Rafferty, an Atlantic City realtor, would often drive to North Jersey to watch St. Anthony play a big game. For years, Hurley also gave clinics in Vineland for the Vineland Basketball Association.
“Jersey City is a distance from St. Augustine and the Cape-Atlantic League. I’ve always had a lot of connections with people there,” he said. “I’m excited to go down and have four days of working down there. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’ll connect with people that I haven’t seen in a while.”
What people should realize is Hurley and Rodio are among the last of their kind. Most of today’s high school basketball coaches, for a variety of reasons — pressure from parents and school administrations, the rise of social media and the AAU scene — don’t last four decades at one school.
Two coaches could start in 2021-22 and win 20 games a season for the next 30 years. That would leave them with a combined 1,200 wins or 953 short of Rodio and Hurley’s combined total of 2,153.
About the only thing Hurley and Rodio will have to figure out is who will open and close each day of the camp.
“We’re going to be standing next to each other sharing center stage," Hurley said with a laugh. “Both of us are pretty much used to being a solo act.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
Contact Michael McGarry: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
