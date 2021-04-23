Bishop Eustace edges Ocean City 2-0 in Coaches vs. Cancer Classic

This year, the Classic takes on even more significance. It’s the first multiteam showcase event in South Jersey since the pandemic began. The Classic continues Saturday and Sunday at Mainland Regional.

Ocean City-Eustace was the Classic’s first game and one of the weekend’s most anticipated. That was primarily because of the pitchers: Solometo has committed to the University of North Carolina and Nunan to Boston College.

In an MLB.com ranking this week of the nation’s top 150 draft-eligible players, Solometo was No. 55. About 20 scouts stood behind home plate to watch him, and he dominated from the start.

The left-hander struck out 11. Before the seventh, the Red Raiders only two baserunners reached on errors.

“Today was one of those days where god blessed me and everything was working,” Solometo said.

In the seventh, Solometo struck out the leadoff hitter and got the next out on a ground ball to second. Brady then broke up the no-hitter with a clean single. Solometo retired the next hitter on a line out to left field to end the game.