Bishop Eustace edges Ocean City 2-0 in Coaches vs. Cancer Classic

SOMERS POINT — Anthony Solometo’s sleeping plans changed with one pitch Friday.
“I went from a night where I thought I was going to sleep like a baby,” the Bishop Eustace senior said, “to realizing I’m not going to sleep for weeks now.”
Solometo can console himself with one of the best performances in the nine-year history of the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic.
He pitched a one-hitter as Eustace, ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, beat No. 4 Ocean City 2-0 in a matchup of South Jersey baseball powers at Bud Kern Field. Ocean City senior Gannon Brady broke up the no-hitter with a two-out single to right field in the seventh and final inning.
“Where could I put that pitch so he couldn’t get his bat on it?” Solometo said. “That was a good hit by him.”
If Solometo’s effort was one of the best in Classic history, the game Ocean City’s Matt Nunan pitched wasn’t far behind.
Nunan allowed four hits and two runs. The senior struck out 10 and walked one. He did not yield a hit in the final three innings.
“I knew I needed to keep it close,” Nunan said. “Honestly, I think we come away from this game with a little more confidence than we came in with.”
The Classic is always one of the highlights of the high school sports season. The event has raised nearly $70,000 for the American Cancer Society since it began in 2012.
This year, the Classic takes on even more significance. It’s the first multiteam showcase event in South Jersey since the pandemic began. The Classic continues Saturday and Sunday at Mainland Regional.
Ocean City-Eustace was the Classic’s first game and one of the weekend’s most anticipated. That was primarily because of the pitchers: Solometo has committed to the University of North Carolina and Nunan to Boston College.
In an MLB.com ranking this week of the nation’s top 150 draft-eligible players, Solometo was No. 55. About 20 scouts stood behind home plate to watch him, and he dominated from the start.
The left-hander struck out 11. Before the seventh, the Red Raiders only two baserunners reached on errors.
“Today was one of those days where god blessed me and everything was working,” Solometo said.
In the seventh, Solometo struck out the leadoff hitter and got the next out on a ground ball to second. Brady then broke up the no-hitter with a clean single. Solometo retired the next hitter on a line out to left field to end the game.
“He was everything we knew he would be and more,” Ocean City coach Andrew Bristol said of Solometo. “He’s exactly (the type of pitcher) we want to face. We want to play the best and compete against the best. I thought we went out there and competed at that high level.”
Like Solometo, Nunan also left Friday’s game regretting one pitch. It came in the second inning with two outs and the bases loaded.
Nunan got two quick strikes on Eustace’s Ian Petrutz. Nunan’s third pitch was a fastball Petrutz lined to center field to knock in the game’s only runs.
“It was a mistake,” Nunan said. “I should have thrown him a curveball, but that’s baseball.”
Despite the loss, the game was an overall positive experience for the Red Raiders.
“We’re playing in a playoff atmosphere in the second game of the season,” Bristol said. “That can’t do anything but make you better.”
Ocean City 000 000 0 – 0 1 1
Bishop Eustace 020 000 x – 2 4 2
WP: Solometo LP: Nunan
PHOTOS Ocean City-Bishop Eustace baseball
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
042421_spt_ocbb
Contact Michael McGarry:
609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.