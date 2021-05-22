Big second half sends Oakcrest to victory in boys lacrosse: Roundup

Oakcrest High School scored eight goals in the third quarter to pull away for a 16-4 victory over Haddon Township in boys lacrosse Saturday.
The Falcons (9-1) led just 4-3 at halftime.
Ryan Liberty led the Falcons with four goals, and Michael Raciti had three goals and an assist. Hunnar Angier and Logan Skinner each scored twice. Ethan Nelson scored and had four assists, 12 ground balls and 11 faceoff wins, and Michael O’Brien added a goal and three assists. Steven Szabo, William Will and Jayden Williams each scored once. Owen Haugan made eight saves.
Haddon Township’s (0-15) Luke Dayton scored twice, and Finn McGovern and Eric Bickhart added goals.
Southern 17, Colts Neck 2: The Rams scored 14 goals in the second half en route to a victory in the second round of the Shore Conference Tournament.
Ryan Sininsky led the sixth-seeded Rams (11-3) with six goals to go with two assists. Jake Washco had four goals and three assists, and Luke Bruther scored three and added two assists. Zach Washco scored twice, and Joey DeYoung and Kurt Falk each scored once. Falk also won 22 faceoffs. Tyler Sininsky made eight saves, allowing both goals, and Nick Roesch made two saves.
Southern advances to the quarterfinals Tuesday and will play the winner of No. 3 Christian Brothers Academy and No. 14 Brick Memorial. No. 11,
Colts Neck fell to 8-4.
Baseball
Cape May Tech 10, Penns Grove 5: Tech had only two hits, both by Shelton Marsden, but the Hawks (5-10) capitalized on 13 walks and three Penns Grove errors. Tyler McDaniel was the winning pitcher, striking out eight in five innings. McDaniel was also the leadoff batter and drew four walks and scored three runs. Penns Grove (2-13) had 10 hits.
From Friday
Hammonton 3, Vineland 2: Hammonton scored three runs on a bases-loaded triple from Luca DeStefano in the bottom of the fifth, erasing a 2-0 Vineland lead.
Matt McAleer singled twice and scored for the Blue Devils (10-7). Gavin West and Drew Haines also scored. Haines hit a double. Joe Perna allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out two in 4 1/3 innings. Jared Beebe pitched the rest of the way, striking out four.
Vineland’s (8-6) Alex Rodriguez singled, scored and drove in a run. Joshua Finger added and RBI, and Yoan Feliz walked twice and scored. Enzo Descalzi tripled. Mekhi Sanchez pitched a six-inning complete game, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk, striking out eight.
Middle Township 18, Atlantic City 7: The Panthers (6-15) scored 14 runs in the top of the fifth inning and won by the 10-run rule. No information for them was available.
Jared Avril singled twice and drove in two runs for the Vikings. Matt Master singled twice and drove in a run. Aaron Bach and Drew Storr each singled and scored twice. Oldis Zappata had a hit and two RBIs.
Boys volleyball
From Friday
Lacey Twp. 2, Manchester Twp. 1: The set scores were 24-16, 26-24, 30-28 in a first-round Shore Conference Tournament match.
Blaker Weiner had 26 assists and 11 service points for 11th-seeded Manchester (7-6). Logan Alexander had 10 digs, Evan Weiner had nine kills and six blocks, and Charles Oduro added four kills and four blocks.
No. 6 Lacey improved to 14-4 an will face third-seeded Jackson Memorial in the second round Tuesday.
Boys track and field
Tri-County meet: Wildwood High School’s Jorge Cruz won the boys 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 37.15 seconds in the Tri-County Conference Championships at Kingsway Regional on Friday.
Cumberland’s Colton Delcollo placed fifth in the 800 run (2:05.62)
No other locals placed among the top five.
