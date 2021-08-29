'Best player in the state' JoJo Bermudez helps Cedar Creek open with 52-0 win

CHERRY HILL — JoJo Bermudez begins this season with a reputation as one of the state’s most dynamic high school football players.

It took the Cedar Creek senior less than 20 seconds in Sunday’s season opener to confirm that standing.

On the third play from scrimmage, Bermudez picked off a pass and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown to propel the Pirates to a 52-0 win over Scotch Plains-Fanwood in a Battle at the Beach game.

“I saw that on film all week,” Bermudez said. “I knew (Scotch Plains) likes to come out and throw that out route, so I had to jump it and go to the house with it. It got the whole team pumped up.”

Bermudez, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound wide receiver/defensive back, also caught a 59-yard TD pass in the second quarter. He finished with four catches for 91 yards.

“That’s JoJo being JoJo,” Cedar Creek coach James Melody said. “He makes plays. I think everyone knows who he is. I believe he’s the best player in the state of New Jersey. When he’s locked in, he’s tough to stop.”