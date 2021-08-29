'Best player in the state' JoJo Bermudez helps Cedar Creek open with 52-0 win

CHERRY HILL — JoJo Bermudez begins this season with a reputation as one of the state’s most dynamic high school football players.
It took the Cedar Creek senior less than 20 seconds in Sunday’s season opener to confirm that standing.
On the third play from scrimmage, Bermudez picked off a pass and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown to propel the Pirates to a 52-0 win over Scotch Plains-Fanwood in a Battle at the Beach game.
“I saw that on film all week,” Bermudez said. “I knew (Scotch Plains) likes to come out and throw that out route, so I had to jump it and go to the house with it. It got the whole team pumped up.”
Bermudez, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound wide receiver/defensive back, also caught a 59-yard TD pass in the second quarter. He finished with four catches for 91 yards.
“That’s JoJo being JoJo,” Cedar Creek coach James Melody said. “He makes plays. I think everyone knows who he is. I believe he’s the best player in the state of New Jersey. When he’s locked in, he’s tough to stop.”
The inaugural Battle by the Beach actually became the Battle of the Cuthbert Avenue overpass Sunday. Cedar Creek/Scotch Plains-Fanwood was one of three games scheduled to be played at Ocean City High School on Sunday. But heavy morning rains flooded the Ocean City streets and made the field unplayable.
Two of the games were shifted to Camden Catholic, located on Cuthbert Avenue. The logistics of the change didn’t impact the Pirates, who controlled the game from Bermudez’s interception.
The Pirates benefitted from several outstanding performances.
Ja’Quan Howard, a 5-10, 200-pound running back who transferred from Pleasantville this month, rushed nine times for 104 yards and a TD. Howard’s ability to run between the tackles gives Creek a dimension it really hasn’t had in the past.
“He gets downhill,” Melody said. “The big thing with him is leadership. Kids follow him. He’s been awesome to have.”
Quarterback JC Landicini completed 9 of 13 passes for 199 yards. Zachary Ricci caught two passes for 73 yards and a TD. The Pirates held Scotch Plains-Fanwood to 11 yards of offense.
Cedar Creek features a core of seniors that played prominent roles as sophomores on the 2019 team that won the South Jersey Group II title.
Melody took over the program during the pandemic last season. The Pirates dropped five of their first six games last season. Things are lot more settled this season after a mostly normal offseason.
“I think last year we were a little bit behind with the COVID stuff,” Melody said. “But I think right now we’re in a great situation. These kids bought into the system. They’ve gotten stronger and more physical.”
Cedar Creek will try to build on its win when it plays Willingboro at 2 p.m. Saturday in a Rumble on the Raritan game at Rutgers University.
“Last year, we didn’t have the best of records,” Bermudez said. “But now we’re all seniors. We’re coming out here with a purpose, and we want to win every football game. This win means a lot right now, but after tonight we have to focus on Willingboro.”
GALLERY: St. Joseph Academy beats Northeast of Philadelphia 31-18 at Battle at the Beach in Ocean City
Battle at the Beach photo for refers for B1 for Sunday, Aug. 29
Main pic for B1 for Saturday, Aug. 28
Secondary St. Joseph football pic for B1 for Saturday, Aug. 28
St. Joseph football pic for B4 for Saturday, Aug. 28
Cedar Creek 52, SP-Fanwood 0
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 0 0 0 0 - 0
Cedar Creek 12 20 14 6 -52
FIRST QUARTER
Cedar Creek-Bermudez 39 int return (kick failed)
Cedar Creek-Howard 1 run (kick failed)
SECOND QUARTER
Cedar Creek-Howard 20 run (Best kick)
Cedar Creek-Bermudez 59 pass from Landicini (Best kick)
Cedar Creek-Rucci 50 pass from Landicini (kick failed)
THIRD QUARTER
Cedar Creek-Thomas 2 run (Best kick)
Cedar Creek-Harvey 58 run (best kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
Cedar Creek-Harvey 11 run (kick failed)
