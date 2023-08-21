Egg Harbor Township High School graduate DJ Germann will continue his basketball career at Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Connecticut.

Germann could not be reached immediately, but EHT coach Cameron Bell confirmed the decision.

Germann, a 6-foot guard, led the Eagles to the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV championships last season. EHT lost to Paterson Eastside 52-45 in the state Group IV final. Germann was The Press Player of the Year.

Germann averaged 16.5 points, 4.03 rebounds and 3.5 assists as a senior. He finished his scholastic career with 1,263 career points. A standout athlete, he also played football for the Eagles and was one of the CAL’s top sprinters. Germann’s best basketball attribute was his speed with the ball. Few defenders could stay in front of him.

Putnam is one of the nation’s top prep school programs. The Mustangs won their second straight National Prep championship last March. The school had four alumni play in the NCAA Division I men’s Final Four in April.

Osun Osunniyi, a 2017 Mainland Regional graduate, played at Putnam before having an outstanding college career at St. Bonaventure and Iowa State.

“Putnam has a track record for getting under recruited athletes the opportunities they deserve,” Bell said. “It’s a great fit for DJ, whose athletic ability is second to none from our area and works incredibly hard as an athlete.”