Clifton Jones stopped by Rob Strickland’s home on July 2.

The two hadn’t seen each other in a while, but they lived around the corner from each other in Pleasantville.

They were friends and former teammates. They played for the 1994-96 Pleasantville High boys basketball team, one of the most accomplished groups in Cape-Atlantic League history.

The visit didn’t last long. Strickland was getting ready to watch the UFC fights that night.

The two shared a hug. They didn’t seem to want to let go of one another.

“When he hugged me,” Jones said, "It was like a ‘I miss you, bro’ hug. We hung onto each other for a couple of seconds.”

Two days later, Jones was driving to work when another former teammate, Jamar Perry, called him with shocking news.

The 6-foot-10 Strickland had died in his sleep early on the morning of July 4. He was 48.

“My first words (to Perry) were, ‘Who told you this? Where did you get this information? I was just with him,'” Jones said. “That was the last phone call I was expecting. Rob is a couple of months younger than me. He was a big dude, but he was my little bro.”

Stop a fan in any local high school gym these days and ask them which boys team was the best in CAL history?

Chances are they’ll answer the 1994-96 Greyhounds. Pleasantville won the 1995 and 1996 state Group II titles. The core of the team featured the 6-foot-6 Jones, 6-4 point guard Perry, 6-10 center Strickland and 5-10 guard Noel Gonzalez.

The Greyhounds finished 30-1 in 1994-95 and 24-5 in 1995-96. Strickland's defensive presence in the middle and inside scoring allowed the Greyhounds to reach heights they wouldn’t have attained without him.

“There’s no state championships,” Jones said. “There’s no winning 30 games in a row. There’s no back-to-back titles without having Rob in the middle.”

Strickland moved to Pleasantville from Sicklerville when he was in the eighth grade.

“I remember seeing Rob for the first time,” Jones said. “I was like, ‘Who’s this big dude?’ I was always the biggest person.”

Basketball did not come easy for Strickland.

“People didn’t know Rob didn’t like playing basketball,” Jones said. “He was a big dude. He was clumsy. He couldn’t do anything. People would laugh at him.”

His future teammates wouldn’t let him quit. They would go to Strickland’s house and make sure he came to practices and workouts.

Strickland would go on to earn the nickname “Big Rob.” He wore No. 55 and finished with 1,061 career points.

“Seeing Rob from when I met him to him becoming a legend, it’s like, ‘What?’ ” Jones said. “He became the best big man ever from Pleasantville.”

The Greyhounds were a sight to see from 1994 to 1996 under coach Ken Leary, who died 2016. They played up-tempo with rim-rattling dunks. They were involved in some of the biggest games in Atlantic County history.

On Feb. 12, 1995, fans stood six deep along the walls behind both baselines and sat on the steps in the stands at Atlantic City High School to watch Pleasantville beat the Vikings 71-70 in the first Battle by the Bay.

Strickland and Perry would go on to play at James Madison University. Jones played at Old Dominion.

A few teams can lay claim to being the best in CAL history. There was the 1993 Middle Township team that went to the Tournament of Champions final. The 2016 St. Augustine team with Sa’eed Nelson and Justyn Mutts dominated the competition on its way to the state Non-Public A championship. Wildwood Catholic won three straight CAL titles from 2018-2020 and saw the pandemic rob it of a chance at a state title in 2020. Multiple Atlantic City teams could make a convincing argument to being the best ever.

But there was something different about the 1994-96 Greyhounds. They came from a simpler time, before AAU exploded. After they graduated, most of Pleasantville’s top players would leave to play for other schools.

Funeral services for Strickland were held Saturday at Heavensway Baptist Church in Egg Harbor Township.

According to his obituary, Strickland worked many years in security at Atlantic City casinos and working in a management position for GSE Services, contracted by FedEx.

Strickland came from a big family. Among his survivors are his dad, Robert Strickland II, his daughters Saniyah Mata'h Comeaux-Strickland and A'llannah Kaiyla Comeaux-Strickland, of Atlanta, and fiancé Stephanie Bruno.

I called Jones last week to talk about Strickland.

Jones broke down a couple of times and had to stop to compose himself.

“Give me one second, Mike,” he said.

The Greyhounds have stayed close through the years. The bonds of being high school teammates can last forever.

“We were a bunch of Pleasantville kids,” Jones said. “We’re still Pleasantville guys. That was the heart of it.”