Baseball Performance Center's environment producing more college talent: Must Win

“It’s pretty cool for us to see these guys through the whole high school process,” Charlton said. “We got to see these guys from the beginning. They all earned it.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although there was no high school baseball season last spring because of COVID-19, the state of the sport locally has never been better. Players routinely get drafted or sign scholarships. Teams from Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland compete for South Jersey and state titles. This is the third year the BPC has held a signing ceremony. There were 10 players in 2018 and 12 last year.

“When we first started, we didn’t think about college much. We just wanted to get guys better,” Charlton said. “A lot of the guys that we played with are now coaching in college. It was kind of easy once we started to see guys improve to reach out to coaches.”

Baseball at all levels uses analytics to evaluate players. The BPC can supply college coaches and pro scouts plenty of data on their players. The facility just added TrackMan, a 3D radar system used by big-league organizations to measure the location and spin rate of pitched and hit baseballs.

But there is no substitute for sweat. Ocean City pitchers Matt Nunan (Boston College) and Gavin Brady (Fordham) were working out as loud music pumped through the facility Wednesday.