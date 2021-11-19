Baseball Performance Center celebrates scholarship success

The Baseball Performance Center held a celebration Thursday night.

The Pleasantville facility honored the 15 high school seniors who train at BPC and this month signed national letters of intent to attend NCAA Division I and II schools on baseball scholarships.

The breakdown of players included eight hitters and seven pitchers. Among those to receive scholarships were Ocean City High School pitcher Tommy Finnegan (St. John’s University), Mainland Regional catcher Cole Campbell (NJIT), Holy Spirit outfielder Trevor Cohen (Rutgers), and St. Augustine Prep infielder/pitcher Ryan Weingartner (Saint Joseph’s University). Most of the players honored Wednesday play for high schools in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

“It’s really cool feeling for us, and I know it’s a cool feeling for the (Players),” BPC co-owner Ed Charlton said. “There’s a lot of talent. A lot of guys put in a lot of really hard work to get there. It’s definitely surreal to turn and look at them. You don’t realize how many guys there are until they are all sitting together.”

