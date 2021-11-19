 Skip to main content
Baseball Performance Center celebrates scholarship success
Baseball Performance Center celebrates scholarship success

The Baseball Performance Center held a celebration Thursday night.

The Pleasantville facility honored the 15 high school seniors who train at BPC and this month signed national letters of intent to attend NCAA Division I and II schools on baseball scholarships.

The breakdown of players included eight hitters and seven pitchers. Among those to receive scholarships were Ocean City High School pitcher Tommy Finnegan (St. John’s University), Mainland Regional catcher Cole Campbell (NJIT), Holy Spirit outfielder Trevor Cohen (Rutgers), and St. Augustine Prep infielder/pitcher Ryan Weingartner (Saint Joseph’s University). Most of the players honored Wednesday play for high schools in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

“It’s really cool feeling for us, and I know it’s a cool feeling for the (Players),” BPC co-owner Ed Charlton said. “There’s a lot of talent. A lot of guys put in a lot of really hard work to get there. It’s definitely surreal to turn and look at them. You don’t realize how many guys there are until they are all sitting together.”

Charlton and Philadelphia Phillies minor league pitcher Mike Adams founded the BPC five years ago. Both were standout players. Charlton led St. Augustine Prep to the 2011 state Non-Public A championship. He went on to excel at New Jersey Institute of Technology and play in the Cincinnati Reds organization. Adams pitched last season for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Phillies triple-A affiliate.

The BPC has become a force not only in New Jersey baseball but also is gaining a national reputation. University of Miami pitching recruit Nazier Mule of Passaic County Technical Institute travels from North Jersey to train at the BPC once a week.

“It’s pretty cool,” Charlton said of the BCP’s growth. “Social media has a lot to do with that. We have a pretty far reach.”

But Thursday night is what all the training is about for the BCP.

“Every year the graduating class they set an example for the guys underneath them,” Charlton said. “It shows guys that hey if I put in the work, do the right things, stay right in the classroom, it’s all possible. But it takes work and it takes time.”

