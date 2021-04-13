Barnegat wrestling coach Ken MacIver gets 300th career win: Roundup

The Barnegat High School wrestling team beat visiting Salem 60-12 on Tuesday to give Bengals coach Ken MacIver his 300th career win.
MacIver, 62, who coached at several northern New Jersey high schools previously, is in his fifth year at Barnegat. The Bengals improved to 4-4 on the season.
“I’m proud of my guys,” MacIver said. “Three hundred feels great. We were at 298, and we beat Keansburg (43-24) on Monday, and now we won today. I was at 296 to begin the season, and people knew I was going to hit 300, and the kids embraced it. Barnegat is a great school system with a lot of support. We have a great football program, and football and wrestling are joined together. We get a lot of wrestlers from football. Two parents per wrestler were there watching, so there were only about 48 people there. That’s sad.”
Barnegat will host New Egypt at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Bengals’ last match of the season.
“We had some great seniors last year, and now we have a strong young group,” MacIver said. “My lineup has two freshmen, nine sophomores, one junior and two seniors. We’re hoping to make some noise next year.”
From Monday
Schalick/Cumberland 40, Mainland Reg. 36
106—Charles Provido M by forfeit
113—Yeshua Martinez M by forfeit
120—Nikko Carfagno M p. Jacob Currey 1:59
126—Michael Gerace M p. Devin Italiano 3:24
132—David Naylor S/C md. Jackson Waters 12-3
138—Samuel Costello M p. Rubier Rabanales 4:50
145—Charlie Siena S//c p. Matthew Dikes 1:21
152—Nathan Hubbard S/C p. Ian MacMurray 4:09
160—Jake Pokrass M p. Jake Siedlecki 1:39
170—Double forfeit
182—Cole DuBois S/C p. Robert Sheeler 1:12
195—Zy’yona Jackson S/C by forfeit
220—David Sipowicz S/C by forfeit
285—David Thomas S/C p. Nick Timek 1:21
Records—M 4-2; S/C 7-5.
Holy Spirit 55, Cedar Creek 21
106—Max Elton HS p. Logan Krowicki 3:48
113—Tyler Thomas CC p. Alexandri Graffus 3:05
120—Gavin Paolone HS p. Riley Lerner 3:45
126—John Hagaman CC by forfeit
132—Sal Palmeri HS md. Alec Murdock 11-1
138—Ken Sherman HS p. Ai’ Syan Irizarry 1:59
145—Antonio Guercioni CC d. Antonio Patsaros SV-1 6-4
152—Logan Haggerty HS by forfeit
160—Johnny Flammer HS d. Miguel Perez 8-1
170—Kolin Driscoll SH p. Clarence Mays 1:44
182—Lorenzo D’Angelo HS by forfeit
195—Robert McDevitt HS by forfeit
220—Nur Ibn Al-Islam CC p. Robert Lee 3:26
285—Philip Docteur HS by forfeit
Records—HS 4-2; CC 2-4.
Golf
St. Augustine Prep 158, Lower Cape May Reg. 218
At Cape May National Golf Course (par 35)
SA—Frank Wren 38, Paul Clavner 39, Brendan Meagher 40, Patrick Coyle 41.
LCM—Carl Hober 52, Randy Duly 53, Andrew Barber 54, Kevin Coulter 59.
Birdies—Clavner (2) SA.
Records—SA 1-0; LCM 0-1.
Mainland Reg. 156, Cape May Tech 185
At Union League National Golf Course (par 35)
M—Evan Goldberg 36, Riley Mostecki 39, Xander Matik 40, Luca Bongiovanni 41.
CMT—David Wurtz 41, Alyssa Hicks 44, Jonathan Neiman 49, Joe Clark 51.
Birdies—Mostecki (2), Goldberg, Matik M. Hicks CMT.
Records—M 1-0; CMT 0-1.
