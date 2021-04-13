Barnegat wrestling coach Ken MacIver gets 300th career win: Roundup

“I’m proud of my guys,” MacIver said. “Three hundred feels great. We were at 298, and we beat Keansburg (43-24) on Monday, and now we won today. I was at 296 to begin the season, and people knew I was going to hit 300, and the kids embraced it. Barnegat is a great school system with a lot of support. We have a great football program, and football and wrestling are joined together. We get a lot of wrestlers from football. Two parents per wrestler were there watching, so there were only about 48 people there. That’s sad.”