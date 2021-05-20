Barnegat wins 10th in a row, clinches division title

The Barnegat High School girls lacrosse team won its 10th straight game and and cliched the Shore Conference South B title with a 10-6 victory over Lacey Township on Wednesday.
Ashley Pringle scored four goals for the Bengals (11-1). Alexis Jackson scored three. Savia Singh added three assists and a goal. Calli Dunn scored twice. Ashley Sojak made eight saves.
Shyanne Nucifora scored three for Lacey (9-3). Isabelle Merola scored twice. Madison MacGillivray and Madelyn Bell each added an assist. Maeve Meehan made 12 saves.
Ocean City 19,
Absegami 3
Delainey Sutley scored four goals for Ocean City (8-3). Racheli Levy-Smith and Alexis Smallwood each scored three. Olivia Vanesko had four assists, and Grace McAfee added three assists. Ally Leeds and Summer Reimet each scored two. Chelsea Stack, Breanna Fabi and Julianna Duff each scored once. Reagan Liepe made two saves.
Haleigh Schafer scored all three for Absegami (3-9).
Baseball
From Wednesday
Paul VI 8,
Hammonton 3
Dominic LaSassa, Matt McAleer and Matt Grasso each scored for Hammonton (9-7). Lucas Destefano doubled. Lukas Guerrier struck out four in five innings. For Paul VI (7-6), Sam Juckett drove in three runs.
St. Joseph 15,
Wildwood 5
Cohl Mercado doubled, homered, drove in six runs and scored twice for the Wildcats (12-5). Gage Ambruster scored three runs, singled twice and had two RBIs. Jimmy Mantuano drove in two. Scott Digerolamo doubled. Mantuano struck out two in three innings.
Wildwood fell to 4-9.
Softball
From Wednesday
Southern Reg. 14,
Brick Twp. 0
Southern (12-1) scored seven runs in the second inning. Sarah Lally homered, scored four runs and drove in two. Elizabeth Gosse drove in four runs and singled twice. Yacono Laci went 3 for 4 with two doubles. Ella DiPietro doubled and drove in two. Elizabeth Gosse struck out eight in five innings.
Brick Township fell to 1-16.
No. 6 Millville 15,
Pleasantville 0
Courtney Ayars and Aliza Langlois each singled twice, scored two runs and drove in one for Millville (12-0), which is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Emma Ball drove in three and scored twice. Ashley Brag drove in two runs. Alexis West struck out four in four innings to earn the win.
Pleasantville fell to 0-10.
Boy lacrosse
From Wednesday
Southern Reg. 17,
Brick Twp. 4
Southern (10-3) clinched its eighth consecutive Shore Conference South A title. Ryan Sininsky scored six goals, and Joey DeYoung scored five. Jake Washco and Zach Washco each scored twice. Jake Cornelius and Luke Bruther each scored. Tyler Sininsky made four saves.
Mainland 18,
Absegami 11
Mainland (7-5) scored nine goals in the first quarter and led 14-5 at halftime. Gavin Weis scored five. Jack Venneman and Joe DeGaetano each scored four. DeGaetano added five ground balls and three assists. Jack Kwapinski scored and had an assist. Jude Maurer scored once. McKenzie Murphy made 10 saves.
Absegami fell to 2-10.
Boys volleyball
From Wednesday
Manchester Twp. 2,
Pinelands Reg. 0
Manchester Township (7-5) won 25-16, 25-18.
For Pinelands (9-7), Dan Brunke led with nine assists. Brogan Duelly had six digs and two kills. Connor Johnston added six digs. Abdullah Elsayad had five kills and five digs. Aaron Johnson had five assists and three digs. Ethan Woods had five digs and two kills.
Boys golf
From Wednesday
At Greate Bay Golf Course (par 35)
Ocean City 192,
Lower Cape May Reg. 193
OC—Cam Yoa 39, Race Myers 49, CJ Conti 51, Andrew Swan 53
L—Andrew Barber 42, Zach Bada 46, Randy Duley 51, Carl Hober 54
Birdies: Yoa OC
Records: Ocean City 11-5. Lower 4-11
Girls golf
From Wednesday
At Greate Bay Golf Course (par 35)
Lacey Twp. 231,
Central Reg. 233
L—Madison Zrinski 52, Marley Besser 59, Kendall Evans 60, Erin Gavin 60
C—Mackenzie Billhiemer 52, Shay Bevins 59, Sofia Aliseo 61, Brigette Wixted 61
Records: lacey 8-5; Central 3-8
Boy tennis
Middle Twp. 5,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Singles: Maximilian Gilbert d. Maxwell Souder 6-0, 6-0; Xander Hardin d. Caleb Lawson 6-0, 6-0; Shane Kern d. Justin Popdan 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: John Leahy-Steve Berrodin d. Connor Deignan-Sean Murphy 6-0, 6-0; Simon Hardin-Justin Wen won by forfeit
Records: Middle 13-2; Lower 2-11
Absegami 3,
Vineland 2
Singles: Austin Snyder A d. Mark Baranovsky 6-0, 6-0; Rodrick Zapanta V d. Akash Patel 4-6, 6-2, 10-3; Manav Dasondi A d. Gregory Burgess 6-2, 6-3
Doubles: Austin Bushman-Rohan Patel V d. Dario Gosevski-Phu Bach 6-7, 6-4, 6-3; Colin Morrissey-Darshan Surti A d. Michael Cagno-Dev Patal 6-2, 5-7, 6-2
Records: Absegami 8-3; Vineland 3-8
Egg Harbor Twp. 3,
St. Augustine 2
Singles: Vince Coiro SA d. Donovan Sullivan 6-1, 6-1; Joshua Guimapang EHT d. Tanner Roth 6-2, 6-2; Vincent Polistina SA d. Luis Geda 3-6, 7-5, 6-3
Doubles: Benjamin Zhang-Eric Chen EHT d. Matthew Adams-Santino Casale 6-4, 6-7, 7-6; Resty Mercado and William Coombs, Egg Harbor, def. Nathaniel Paradela and Warren Garland 6-4, 6-1
Records: EHT 10-4; St. Augustine 8-3
Pinelands Reg. 5,
Lacey Twp. 0
Singles: Brian Delbury d. Owen Tracey 6-0, 6-2; Josh Kline d. Jack McKee 6-0, 6-1; Adam Grelak d. Brian Kuczko 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: Daniel McCarthy-Michael Staino d. Jack Costa-Dylan O'Rourke 6-0, 6-1; James Cahill-Carter Mathis d. TJ Cooke-Michael Cooper 6-1, 6-2
Records: Pinelands 15-1; Lacey 6-5.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.