Barnegat wins 10th in a row, clinches division title

Dominic LaSassa, Matt McAleer and Matt Grasso each scored for Hammonton (9-7). Lucas Destefano doubled. Lukas Guerrier struck out four in five innings. For Paul VI (7-6), Sam Juckett drove in three runs.

St. Joseph 15,

Wildwood 5

Cohl Mercado doubled, homered, drove in six runs and scored twice for the Wildcats (12-5). Gage Ambruster scored three runs, singled twice and had two RBIs. Jimmy Mantuano drove in two. Scott Digerolamo doubled. Mantuano struck out two in three innings.

Wildwood fell to 4-9.

Softball

From Wednesday

Southern Reg. 14,

Brick Twp. 0

Southern (12-1) scored seven runs in the second inning. Sarah Lally homered, scored four runs and drove in two. Elizabeth Gosse drove in four runs and singled twice. Yacono Laci went 3 for 4 with two doubles. Ella DiPietro doubled and drove in two. Elizabeth Gosse struck out eight in five innings.

Brick Township fell to 1-16.

No. 6 Millville 15,

Pleasantville 0