Barnegat storms past Pinelands with big 2nd half

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Pinelands Regional and Barnegat high football teams started battling before the rain Friday.
The conditions were still far from ideal with howling winds. At times, gusts reached 30-plus mph. The wind intensified and rain began to fall as the game unfolded.
But that did not stop freshman Myquan Rush.
Rush scored three second-half rushing touchdowns to lead the Bengals to a 36-0 victory over the Wildcats in a Shore Conference interdivision game that kicked off at 4:30 p.m., earlier than initially scheduled, in anticipation of the foul weather.
Barnegat led 7-0 at halftime.
Rush broke tackles and rushed for a 60-yard score in the fourth quarter to give the Bengals a 29-0 lead. The 15-year-old from Barnegat ran into the wind on that score. After he cruised in the end zone, he laid down to rest before his teammates hoisted him back up in celebration.
“It was hard (playing with the strong winds), especially when I got that long touchdown,” Rush said. “The wind was really hard.”
Barnegat (6-3) and Pinelands (4-4) are rivals that used to play annually on Thanksgiving. The Bengals lead the series 14-2.
Light rain started to fall near the end of the third quarter and into the fourth, eventually turning into a mist. The playing conditions were far from ideal, but the Bengals were prepared.
“It’s one of those things where you have to prep,” said first-year Barnegat coach Paul Covine. “We did our wet ball work during the week. And it’s Barnegat-Pinelands, a huge rivalry game. You have to get your kids motivated.”
The Bengals had played on artificial turf all season, Covine said. Friday was the first time his team played on a grass field. To do so in the rain and heavy wind and still score five touchdowns, “it was nice to see,” the coach added.
“We came here and, it took a half to wake up, but we woke up and took care of business,” Covine said. “They stepped up to the challenges.”
Barnegat junior running back JoJo Bivins, who has more than 1,185 rushing yards and 20 TDs this season, scored the game’s first points late in the second quarter. After a big run on third down, the Bengals were set up at the Wildcats’ 25-yard-line. Sophomore Matthieu Worhy then rushed 5 yards, pushing his way through defenders.
Bivins followed with a 20-yard run up the right side to help the Bengals go up 7-0 with 5 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
But that was the most action in the first half.
The windy conditions forced both teams to run more. Barnegat junior Shikieth Gordon rushed for 22 yards on the first drive of the game, but after a few penalties the Bengals were forced to punt. Barnegat attempted two long passing plays near the end of
the second quarter, but both fell incomplete.
“We just played sloppy,” Covine said of the first half. “We killed ourselves with sloppy penalties. Personnel issues. We just fixed it all at halftime, and our kids came to play in the second half.”
After a Cole Toddings blocked punt and Keen Paul recovery, Rush scored a 10-yard TD with 3:36 remaining in the third quarter. After the Bengals recovered a fumble on the Wildcats’ ensuing drive, Rush ran 5 yards into the the end zone, extending Barnegat’s lead to 21-0 with 2:20 left in the third quarter.
After Rush’s 60-yard score and Justin Bye’s two-point run to start the fourth quarter, Barnegat led 29-0. On the following kickoff, Barnegat recovered a fumble that led to Isaiah Cortes’ 15-yard run to cap the scoring.
“I feel really good,” said Rush, who praised the Bengals’ offensive linemen.
“I’ll take the goose egg, and the offense showed up in the second half,” Covine added. “Special (teams) showed up and, especially in conditions like this, it’s nice to see.”
After winning two straight, Barnegat will wait to learn about its playoff fate in the coming week.
Rush agreed, adding that his teammates are ready and “have a chance” to get a berth.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
