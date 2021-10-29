Barnegat storms past Pinelands with big 2nd half

“It’s one of those things where you have to prep,” said first-year Barnegat coach Paul Covine. “We did our wet ball work during the week. And it’s Barnegat-Pinelands, a huge rivalry game. You have to get your kids motivated.”

The Bengals had played on artificial turf all season, Covine said. Friday was the first time his team played on a grass field. To do so in the rain and heavy wind and still score five touchdowns, “it was nice to see,” the coach added.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We came here and, it took a half to wake up, but we woke up and took care of business,” Covine said. “They stepped up to the challenges.”

Barnegat junior running back JoJo Bivins, who has more than 1,185 rushing yards and 20 TDs this season, scored the game’s first points late in the second quarter. After a big run on third down, the Bengals were set up at the Wildcats’ 25-yard-line. Sophomore Matthieu Worhy then rushed 5 yards, pushing his way through defenders.

Bivins followed with a 20-yard run up the right side to help the Bengals go up 7-0 with 5 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

But that was the most action in the first half.