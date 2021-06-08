Barnegat softball beats Jackson Liberty: Roundup

The Barnegat High School softball team beat host Jackson Liberty 5-3 on Tuesday in a regular-season game.
Gabriella Giaconia led the Bengals (9-12) with two hits, a run and an RBI. Destiny Fratianni had a hit, two walks and two runs. A.J. Kappmeier and Jennie Davlia each scored a run.
Barnegat scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to go up 5-2.
Emily Dubiago and Erin Stilton each had two hits for Jackson Liberty (12-10).
Girls lacrosse State Non-Public B quarterfinal From Monday
(1) Trinity Hall 19, (9) Holy Spirit 3: Trinity Hall’s Haven Dora, Paige Nolan and Mary Kate Allingham each scored four goals.
Trinity Hall improved to 17-1.
For the visiting Spartans (8-9), Maggie Cella, Kira Murray and Leah Corkhill each scored. Piper Martin had 10 saves.
