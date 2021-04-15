Barnegat knocks off top-seeded Oakcrest, advances to S.J. Group II semis

Patria Moreno finished with a team-leading 16 assists as the eighth-seeded Barnegat High School girls volleyball team won 2-0 over top-seeded Oakcrest in the South Jersey Group II quarterfinals Thursday.
Set scores were 25-9, 25-8.
For the Bengals (8-1), Ashley Berger led with 19 service points to go with five aces, two assists, two kills and two digs. Veronica Tikhomirova had 11 kills and two digs. Nina Soberano had seven service points, three digs, two assists and two aces. Gianna Gerkins had four kills.
The Falcons, who won their first eight matches of the season, fell to 9-3. Oakcrest had a first-round bye.
The Bengals will travel to fifth-seeded Pinelands Regional in the semifinals Saturday.
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
(5) Pinelands Reg. 2,
(4) Sterling 0
The Wildcats (8-3) won 25-7, 27-25.
For Sterling (11-2), Savannah Boyce led with 10 digs. Natalie Warrington had eight digs and two aces.
Pinelands advances to the semifinals and will play Barnegat on Friday. The Bengals beat the Wildcats 2-1 on April 10.
No further information was available.
(6) Jackson Liberty 2,
(3) Cedar Creek 0
Jackson Liberty (7-3) won 25-7, 25-18 and will travel to second-seeded Cinnaminson in the semifinals Saturday.
With the loss, the Pirates’ eight-match win streak came to an end. Cedar Creek fell to 9-3.
No further information was available.
From Wednesday
S.J. Non-Public B quarterfinals
(3) Our Lady of Mercy 2,
(6) Timothy Christian 1
OLMA won 26-16, 21-25, 26-24.
Olivia Stefano led the Villagers (9-3) with 12 kills. Ava Barrasso added 18 assists. Alice Cawley had 10 service points, five kills, four assists, three digs and a block. Ava Keyser had six kills, Ivy Jaep had five digs. Miranda Holder had the match-winning kill in the third set to give OLMA the victory. OLMA will host seventh-seeded Rutgers Prep in the semifinals Friday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.