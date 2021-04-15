Barnegat knocks off top-seeded Oakcrest, advances to S.J. Group II semis

Patria Moreno finished with a team-leading 16 assists as the eighth-seeded Barnegat High School girls volleyball team won 2-0 over top-seeded Oakcrest in the South Jersey Group II quarterfinals Thursday.

Set scores were 25-9, 25-8.

For the Bengals (8-1), Ashley Berger led with 19 service points to go with five aces, two assists, two kills and two digs. Veronica Tikhomirova had 11 kills and two digs. Nina Soberano had seven service points, three digs, two assists and two aces. Gianna Gerkins had four kills.

The Falcons, who won their first eight matches of the season, fell to 9-3. Oakcrest had a first-round bye.

The Bengals will travel to fifth-seeded Pinelands Regional in the semifinals Saturday.

S.J. Group II quarterfinals

(5) Pinelands Reg. 2,

(4) Sterling 0

The Wildcats (8-3) won 25-7, 27-25.

For Sterling (11-2), Savannah Boyce led with 10 digs. Natalie Warrington had eight digs and two aces.

Pinelands advances to the semifinals and will play Barnegat on Friday. The Bengals beat the Wildcats 2-1 on April 10.