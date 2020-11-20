Barnegat football coach Rob Davis steps down

Barnegat High School football coach Rob Davis coaches his last game Thursday night.

For now.

Davis, the only head coach the Bengals have known, stepped down after Barnegat beat St. John Vianney 14-7.

Davis, 50, said he resigned for health reasons. He had heart troubles two years ago.

“I just had to take care of myself,” Davis said. “This year has been tough on me. I had to do it for my family.”

Nik DiLeo and quarterback Matt Xiques ran for touchdowns in Barnegat’s win Thursday. The Bengals finished this season 5-3.

Davis ends this part of his career with an 82-69 record in 15 seasons. The Bengals won four Shore Conference Division titles and finished 10-2, reaching the South Jersey Group III final in 2013.

Barnegat has been .500 or better 10 of the last 11 seasons.

“We’ve been relevant every year,” Davis said. “We’ve won championships. We’ve put kids in colleges. We’ve had a really good run.”

Davis credited his players, their parents, his assistant coaches and the Barnegat administration.