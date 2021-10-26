Barnegat field hockey gets upset win in first round of playoffs: Roundup

The Barnegat High School field hockey team upset Delsea Regional 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday in the first round of the South Jersey Group II tournament.

The Bengals (15-3) took a 2-0 lead in the second quarter on goals by Alyson Sojak and Camryn White. Ava Kennedy had an assist. Delsea’s Brooke Clark got the Crusaders on the board with an assist by Danielle Johnson to make the score 2-1 at halftime.

Clark added another goal in the fourth quarter to force overtime. But Sojak scored the game winner in overtime and established a new school record for career goals with 51.

With the win, the No. 10 seeded Bengals advance to the next round against either No. 2 Haddon Heights or No. 15 Hopewell Valley. Those teams will play Wednesday.

Seventh-seeded Delsea finished the season 12-6.

OLMA 2, Cherry Hill East 1: Our Lady of Mercy Academy improved to 8-9-2 on the season. Anna Eaise and Fiona Lockhart scored for the Villagers. Julia Tola made one save in goal. Cherry Hill East fell to 0-18-1 on the season.

Girls volleyball

Oakcrest 2, Egg Harbor Township 0: The Falcons improved to 11-9 with the straight-sets win. Set scores were 25-20 and 25-13. No further information was available.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.