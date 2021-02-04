Barnegat edges Lakewood, earns first victory this season

Ashley Pringle and Isabel Guiro each scored 14 to lead the Barnegat High School girls basketball team to a 39-21 victory over Lakewood in a Shore Conference interdivision game Thursday.
Cara McCoy scored 11 as the Bengals (1-2) earned their first win of the season.
Alana Bergstrom scored a game-high 19 points for Lakewood (0-4).
Barnegat: 6 9 7 17- 39
Lakewood: 6 3 3 15- 27
Atlantic Christian 58,
Gloucester Co. Christ. 22
Liv Chapman scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, bringing her career total to 530 boards. Chapman added six assists and three steals. Sydney Pearson led A.C. (4-1) with 18 points and added seven rebounds. Cristen Winkel had 11 points and 11 assists Shelby Einwechter and Evangelina Kim each scored five. Einwechter had three assists.
Chloe Vogel had six steals, four rebounds and three points. Maddie DeNick scored two.
Atlantic Christ.: 18 14 16 10- 58
Gloucester Christ.:6 3 3 10- 22
From Wednesday
Oakcrest 45,
No. 11 Egg Harbor Twp. 37
Oakcrest’s Nay Nay Clark led all scorers with 21 points. Mumu Scott scored 12, and Ruby Ibeauwuchi had eight. For visiting EHT (0-1), Hayley Henderson and Kierstyn Zinckgraf scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Egg Harbor Twp. 8 4 17 8 — 37
Oakcrest 6 12 13 14 — 45
No. 2 Mainland Reg. 56,
Lower Cape May Reg. 19
Cadence Fitzgerald scored all 10 of her points in the first half for Mainland. Camryn Dirkes led Mainland with 13 points. The Mustangs (3-0) are No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Bella Mazur scored six, Ava Mazur six, Lila Schoen four and Kaitlyn Boggs, Alyssa Turner, Kasey Bretones and Kareema Rex each scored two.
Kaitlyn McGuigan sored nine for the Caper Tigers (0-4). Lauren Holden scored seven, Molly McGuigan two, and Alyssa Wagner one.
Lower Cape May: 2 3 6 8 — 19
Mainland Reg.: 22 13 9 12 – 56
Holy Spirit 67,
Cedar Creek 34
Kira Murray scored 17 to lead the Spartans (1-0). Kendall Murphy sank three 3-pointers and scored 13. Hanna Watson scored nine, Sophia Pasquale and Fran Florio each scored eight, Charlotte Huber five, Makayla McLaughlin four, Chloe Cooke two and Angelina Bell one.
Corinne Morgan led Cedar Creek with 12 points. Jezlyn Cross scored seven, Ashley Nicolichia six, Abby Gunnels and Jada Hill each scored three, Mia McColl two and Kileen McNeill one.
Holy Spirit: 15 16 17 19- 67
Cedar Creek: 6 12 8 8- 34
Gloucester Catholic 39,
No. 7 Wildwood 32
Angelina Barrera scored 18 for Gloucester Catholic (3-1) and Macie Nugent had 11. For No. 7 Wildwood (2-2), Imene Fathi led with 15 points and Jenna Hans had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Maya Benichou had six points, and Ava Troiano had three.Gloucester Cath. 6 11 5 17 — 39
Wildwood 13 6 9 4 — 32
Boys basketball
No. 3 Atlantic City 57,
Cape May Tech 23
Amir Mack scored 14 for the No. 3 Vikings (3-0). Rob Fishbein had nine points, Nassan Blakeley had seven points, and Jayden Jones added six. For host Tech (0-4), Dylan Delvecchio led with 15.
Atlantic City: 13 17 20 7 — 57
Cape May Tech: 3 3 8 9 — 23
Lower Cape May 51,
Mainland Regional 26
Archie Lawler scored 16 and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Caper Tigers (3-2). Freshman guard Macky Bonner scored 11 and added three assists. Jason Bey scored 10, Mike Cronin eight, Jordan Pierce four and Oguer Nunez two. Pierce grabbed seven rebounds.
Tommy Travagline scored seven for the Mustangs (1-2). Joseph Hoopes scored five, Cohen Cook and Kareem Spence each scored four, Marvin Aguilera two and Christian Rodgers one.
Mainland Reg.:10 4 5 7- 26
Lower Cape May: 21 13 10 7 – 51
Holy Spirit 66,
Cedar Creek 39
Jahmir Smith led the Spartans (2-2) with 22 points. Hasanur Freeman scored 16, Jamil Wilkins 13, Jayden Llanos seven, Ky Gilliam five, Gavin Gillespie two, Jabril Smith one.
Isaiah Valentin scored 12 for the Pirates (1-1). Sean Snyde scored six, rJamir Cruse, Stephan Jones and Julian Nunez each scored five, Brian Kurz and Tyree Burrell each chipped in two.
Cedar Creek:9 9 17 4 – 39
Holy Spirit:15 16 17 18 — 66
Egg Harbor Twp. 70,
Oakcrest 39
DJ Germann scored a game-high 22 for the Eagles (2-0). Carlos Lopez scored 21 and grabbed six rebounds. Isaiah Glenn scored 11. JJ Germann scored 11. Ahmad Brock grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds, scored six and added five assists. Aaron Bullock scored two, Jay-Nelly Reyes one.
Nissim Respes scored 18 for the Falcons (0-3). Jaewon Wall grabbed nine rebounds and scored seven. Mike O’Brien also had nine rebounds and added three points. Ramar Wilson and Cliff Hamler each scored four, Josiah Casanova three.
Oakcrest:7 9 15 8- 39
Egg Harbor:14 14 19 23- 70
Ocean City 59,
Middle Township 41
Gannon Brady led visiting Ocean City with 24 points, and Tom Finnegan had 23. Brady Rauner added 10 points, and Joe Repetti had two.
For the Panthers (1-2), freshman Jermaine McNeal scored 11, and Jeremiah Camacho and Gavin Aftanis each had 10 points.
Ocean City 12 16 16 15 — 59
Middle Township 13 11 5 12 — 41
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.