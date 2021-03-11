Barnegat boys swimming tops Lacey

The Barnegat High School boys swimming team beat visiting Lacey Township 97-72 on Thursday at the St. Francis Aquatic Center in Long Beach Township.
Barnegat (3-1) is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.
Ethan Sackett won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 freestyle for the host Bengals.
Declan Lustenberger and Ryan Schager each had an individual and a relay win. Schager won the 100 breaststroke near the end of the meet, and teammate Gavin Wheeler was second to help keep Barnegat in the lead.
Peter Vanderwerf had two individual wins for eighth-ranked Lacey (3-1).
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 medley relay—LT (Quinn Reimer, Peter Vanderwerf, Kieran McGovern, Peter D’Adamo) 1:54.90
200 freestyle—Ethan Sackett B 2:04.64
200 IM—McGovern LT 2:26.05
50 freestyle—Declan Lustenberger B 24.76
100 butterfly—Vanderwerf LT 58.87
100 freestyle—Sackett B 52.95
500 freestyle—Jack Hrabal LT 6:01.86
200 freestyle relay—B (Ryan Schager, Joe Fiorentino, Brandon Bermudez, Chris Longo) 1:46.66
100 backstroke—Vanderwerf LT 1:07.60
100 breaststroke—Schager B 1:11.16
400 freestyle relay—B (Lustenberger, Longo, Christopher Schumann, Sackett) 3:49.16
Records—Lacey 3-1; Barnegat 3-1.
Coed swimming
From Wednesday
Lower Cape May Reg. 49,
Millville 45
Virtual meet (each team swam at home), four-lane yards
200 medley relay—LCM (Kaitlyn Crouthamel, Blaise McKeown, Zeb Hinker, Anderson Ryan) 2:04.19
200 freestyle—Max Souder LCM 2:17.25
200 IM—Justin Melli LCM 2:20.90
50 freestyle—Hinker LCM 24.42
100 butterfly—Hinker LCM 1:01.69
100 freestyle—Melli LCM 55.12
500 freestyle—Crouthamel LCM 5:31.13
200 freestyle relay—M (Shaun McCarthy, Hailey Schwegal, Andrew Laird, Sebastian Blough) 1:51.11
100 backstroke—Crouthamel LCM 1:06.90
100 breaststroke—Matt Leahy M 1:20.28
400 freestyle relay—LCM (Melli, Souder, Crouthamel, Hinker) 3:53.03
Records—LCM 4-1.
Girls swimming
Barnegat 111,
Lacey Twp. 53
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 medley relay—B (Gabby Kovaly, Jessica Notaro, Lexie Jackson, Hailee Lutz) 2:19.67
200 freestyle—Paige Menegus B 2:29.54
200 IM—Victoria Bailey LT 2:57.04
50 freestyle—Jackson B 28.15
100 butterfly—Kovaly B 1:24.85
100 freestyle—Jackson B 1:04.42
500 freestyle—Menegus B 6:56.89
200 freestyle relay—B (Alyson Sojak, Scarlett Roberts, Ashley Sojak, Menegus) 2:03.6
100 backstroke—Kovaly B 1:17.26
100 breaststroke—Rachel Marione LT 1:35.19
400 freestyle relay—B (Menegus, Lutz, Kovaly, Jackson) 4:40.85
Records—Barnegat 2-2.
From Wednesday
No. 2 EHT 109,
No. 8 OLMA 60
At Egg Harbor Twp., meters
200 medley relay—EHT (Katie Carlos, Ava McDonough, Alexandria Cotter, Olivia Evans) 2:05.02
200 freestyle—Isabela Valle OLMA 2:14.99
200 IM—McDonough EHT 2:29.04
50 freestyle—Sam Bork EHT 29.57
100 butterfly—Cotter EHT 1:06.92
100 freestyle—Rhylee Cornell EHT 1:05.03
400 freestyle—Valle OLMA 4:41.86
200 freestyle relay—EHT (Evans, Kayla Nguyen, Denise Yushan, Cotter) 1:59.18
