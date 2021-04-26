Ava Troiano hits home run to help Wildwood earn first victory: Roundup

The Wildwood High School softball team beat visiting Penns Grove 5-4 for its first win of the season.
The Warriors (1-3) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to go up 5-3 and held on to win.
Ava Troiano had a home run and four RBIs, and Jenna Hans was 2 for 3 for Wildwood. Winning pitcher Charlotte Kilian gave up eight hits, struck out eight and walked five.
Our Lady of Mercy 11,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
OLMA pitchers Gabriella Cruz and Emma Douglas combined on a one-hitter in five innings.
Cruz went 1 for 2 with a homer and four RBIs. Douglas, Destiny Ragsdale and Maggie Douglas each added two hits.
The Villagers improved to 3-0, and Lower fell to 1-3.
Atlantic Christian 14,
Cape May Tech 2
The game ended in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule.
The Cougars (2-0) scored six runs in the second inning and six more in the fifth.
Winning pitcher Shelby Einwechter went five innings and struck out four.
Evangelina Kim went 3 for 3 with a triple and a three-run homer.
Chloe Vogel was 2 for 3 with a double.
No. 11 Hammonton 11,
Oakcrest 2
Hammonton, ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, had 13 hits.
Winning pitcher Mackenzie Edwards gave up two hits, walked two and struck out 13. Edwards also went 3 for 5 with five RBIs for the Blue Devils, and Krista Tzaferos went 3 for 4 with two runs.
Oakcrest fell to 2-1.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.