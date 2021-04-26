 Skip to main content
Ava Troiano hits home run to help Wildwood earn first victory: Roundup
Ava Troiano hits home run to help Wildwood earn first victory: Roundup

The Wildwood High School softball team beat visiting Penns Grove 5-4 for its first win of the season.

The Warriors (1-3) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to go up 5-3 and held on to win.

Ava Troiano had a home run and four RBIs, and Jenna Hans was 2 for 3 for Wildwood. Winning pitcher Charlotte Kilian gave up eight hits, struck out eight and walked five.

Our Lady of Mercy 11,

Lower Cape May Reg. 0

OLMA pitchers Gabriella Cruz and Emma Douglas combined on a one-hitter in five innings.

Cruz went 1 for 2 with a homer and four RBIs. Douglas, Destiny Ragsdale and Maggie Douglas each added two hits.

The Villagers improved to 3-0, and Lower fell to 1-3.

Atlantic Christian 14,

Cape May Tech 2

The game ended in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule.

The Cougars (2-0) scored six runs in the second inning and six more in the fifth.

Winning pitcher Shelby Einwechter went five innings and struck out four.

Evangelina Kim went 3 for 3 with a triple and a three-run homer.

Chloe Vogel was 2 for 3 with a double.

No. 11 Hammonton 11,

Oakcrest 2

Hammonton, ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, had 13 hits.

Winning pitcher Mackenzie Edwards gave up two hits, walked two and struck out 13. Edwards also went 3 for 5 with five RBIs for the Blue Devils, and Krista Tzaferos went 3 for 4 with two runs.

Oakcrest fell to 2-1.

