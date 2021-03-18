Atlatantic Christian to play for second straight TSCAC championship

Malachi Green scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Atlantic Christian School boys basketball team to a 62-28 victory over Gloucester County Christian in the Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference semifinals Thursday.
Jacob Rosie and Caleb Vogel each scored 12. Aaron Glancey had 11 steals, 10 assists, seven rebounds and scored six. Sam Glancey scored nine. Vogel added four steals.
Atlantic Christian led 29-12 at halftime.
The Cougars won the TSCAC championship in 2020.
Gloucester: 8 4 3 13 — 28
Atlantic: 19 10 20 13 — 62
Girls volleyball
Mainland Reg, 2,
Middle Twp. 0
The Mustangs won 25-8, 25-13.
Cadence Fitzgerald led Mainland (2-0) with 10 assists. Laziah Wilson had four digs. Bella Canesi had four kills. Middle fell to 1-1. No further information was available.
Oakcrest 2,
Egg Harbor Twp. 0
The Falcons won 25-11, 25-15.
Maddy Connelly had five kills, one ace and one block for Oakcrest (2-0). Courtney Smalley had four kills. Tianna Ortiz had five aces and one kill. The Eagles fell to 0-2. No further information was available.
From Wednesday
Sterling 2,
Cedar Creek 0
Sterling won 25-19, 25-20.
Sarah Goodrich had 10 digs and seven assists for the Pirates (1-1). Ella Crawford had seven digs and two kills. Amanda Purdy had nine digs and four kills. Kylie Ackerman had seven digs. Arianna Negron had four digs.
Natalie Warrington had 13 digs for Sterling (1-0). Ashley Connearney had 12 assists.
Girls swimming
No. 1 Mainland Reg. 102,
Atlantic City 68
At Mainland, yards
200 Medley Relay—MR (Shelby Spica, Katie McClintock, Madeline Falk, Rileigh Booth) 2:09.01
200 Freestyle—Megan Fox AC 2:10.08
200 IM—Summer Cassidy MR 2:37.98
50 Freestyle—Kara Graybill AC 29.51
100 Butterfly—Ella Culmone MR 1:12.11
100 Freestyle—Monica Iordanov MR 1:02.65
500 Freestyle—Fox AC 4:38.24
200 Freestyle Relay—AC (Sarah Tran, Graybill, Grace Gaskill, Fox) 1:57.55
100 Backstroke—McClintock MR 1:06.46
100 Breaststroke—Tran AC 1:24.85
400 Freestyle Relay—MR (Jordyn Riccciotti, Morgan Brennan, Julia Goodman, McClintock) 4:18.88
Records—Mainland 10-0; Atlantic City 3-4.
No. 3 Ocean City 119,
Cape May Tech 50
At Cape May Tech Special Services School, yards
200 Medley Relay—OC (Katie Barlow, Skye Carlin, Grace Wiley, Michaela Carroll) 2:08.95
200 Freestyle—Lindsay Robbins CMT 2:09.15
200 IM—Kelsea Cooke OC 2:28.76
50 Freestyle—Barlow OC 27.18
100 Butterfly—Vanna Kelly OC 1:11.66
100 Freestyle—Barlow OC 59.66
500 Freestyle—Emie Frederick CMT 6:07.31
200 Freestyle Relay—OC (Cooke, Michaela Carroll, Callie Bellwoar, Barlow) 1:51.28
100 Backstroke—Sydney Rossiter OC 1:07.73
100 Breaststroke—Skye Carlin OC 1:20.97
400 Freestyle Relay—OC (Cooke, Kelly, Bellwoar, Rossiter) 4:12.37
Records—Ocean City 6-3; CMT 0-6.
No. 8 Our Lady of Mercy 105,
Lower Cape May Reg. 62
At St. Augustine Prep, yards
200 Medley Relay—OLMA (Leigha Sepers, Eliza McDonough, Lana Davidson, Rachel Foster) 2:08.62
200 Freestyle—McDonough OLMA 2:13.59
200 IM—Kaitlyn Crouthamel LCM 2:16.15
50 Freestyle—Sepers OLMA 29.43
100 Butterfly—Carley Volkmann OLMA 1:12.64
100 Freestyle—Rose Mahon OLMA 59.04
500 Freestyle—McDonough OLMA 5:45.76
200 Freestyle Relay—OLMA (Nikki Carpenter, Sepers, Lexi Kazan, McDonough) 1:59.48
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.