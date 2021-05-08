Atlantic County crew championships to be held Sunday

The 15th annual Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships will be held starting at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing.

No fans will be admitted to the regatta, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The regatta will have 29 divisions. The final two divisions, the girls varsity eight race at 12:30 p.m. and the boys varsity eight race at 12:40 p.m., will conclude the regatta. All the races will be 1,500 meters.

The high school boys and girls teams competing include Holy Spirit, Egg Harbor Township, Ocean City, Atlantic City, Absegami, Mainland Regional, Cedar Creek, Oakcrest, Vineland and the new Atlantic Tech teams.

The St. Augustine Prep boys team and the Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls team will also compete.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

