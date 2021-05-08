Atlantic County crew championships to be held Sunday

The 15th annual Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships will be held starting at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing.
No fans will be admitted to the regatta, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The regatta will have 29 divisions. The final two divisions, the girls varsity eight race at 12:30 p.m. and the boys varsity eight race at 12:40 p.m., will conclude the regatta. All the races will be 1,500 meters.
The high school boys and girls teams competing include Holy Spirit, Egg Harbor Township, Ocean City, Atlantic City, Absegami, Mainland Regional, Cedar Creek, Oakcrest, Vineland and the new Atlantic Tech teams.
The St. Augustine Prep boys team and the Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls team will also compete.
Contact Guy Gargan:
609-272-7210
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Guy Gargan
Staff Writer
I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.