Atlantic City's sports community rallies around John-John: Must Win

Introductions are not necessary. Frederick said he has never heard anyone have to explain who John-John is.

“I’m a celebrity,” John-John said.

Word of what happened to John-John shook those in Atlantic City who know him. He was thought to be untouchable. It was said that John-John, because of all the people he knew and his kind, gentle nature, could walk anywhere in the city and be safe.

Many asked who would do this to him.

Frederick received a text message about the incident the day after it happened.

+9 Fans a welcomed sight in stadiums big and small: Must Win A sure sign that we’re making progress against the pandemic is the vendor on Darien Street n…

“I thought that was really messed up,” he said. “He’s a lovable guy. For someone to do that to John, it’s like why? You would have never of thought that would happen to John-John Bucci.”

John-John says he’s doing well now. If there’s a positive from this incident, it’s that the night at Ducktown Tavern gave the Vikings sports community a chance to let John-John know how it felt about him.

John-John has and continues to be a living life lesson for Atlantic City athletes. He demonstrates the value of selflessness and caring about others.

And his good vibes are contagious.