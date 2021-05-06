 Skip to main content
Atlantic City's sports community rallies around John-John: Must Win
top story
Atlantic City's sports community rallies around John-John: Must Win

Word spread quickly through the Atlantic City High School sports community about what happened to John-John Bucci.

After caring and rooting for so many Atlantic City athletes for more than 40 years, John-John needed a boost himself.

“Everyone knows John-John,” said Ja’Heem Frederick, an Atlantic City senior football and basketball standout. “If you don’t know John-John, I don’t think you’re from Atlantic City.”

John-John was jumped outside of the Atlantic City Police Athletic League on April 22. He had just finished working his late afternoon/evening shift at the PAL and was waiting for a taxi to take him to his home in the city’s Ducktown section.

The unknown thief roughed him up and stole his cash and credit cards.

Three days later, former Vikings football standout and 2007 graduate Matt Eisenstein organized a gathering at Ducktown Tavern and Liquors to show support for John-John. Eisenstein had heard about what had happened to John-John and decided something needed to be done.

Eisenstein and John-John were the first to arrive at the tavern. A short while later, a who’s who of Vikings coaches and athletes started to walk through the door. There was boys basketball coach Gene Allen and football coach Keenan Wright. Former Vikings football coach Bobby Weiss dropped by, as did Matt’s father Mike Eisenstein, a former Atlantic City football assistant and head baseball coach. Past and present players attended.

“It was beautiful,” John-John said.

John-John will turn 57 in a couple of months. He’s special in more ways than one. With a childlike innocence, he supports all the Atlantic City teams.

John-John remembers everyone’s birthday and their biggest games. He’s consistently thinking of others. In a phone call Tuesday night, John-John recalled the people who were at Ducktown Tavern.

A few minutes after he hung up, he called back, wanting to make sure he hadn’t forgotten Atlantic City girls basketball coach Jason Lantz.

“John-John is part of the family,” Lantz said. “He is Atlantic City sports. He’ll follow you, cheer for you and motivate you as best as he can for you to be the best person you can be.”

John-John, who also works as a special education teacher’s aide at Atlantic City High School, has slowed a bit in recent years, but he still attends just about every Atlantic City game in every sport that he can. He roots for the Vikings in good times and in bad.

“When I was the baseball coach,” Mike Eisenstein said, “you’d get off the bus in Vineland, and there he’d be.”

No one is quite sure when John-John began following the Vikings. It seems like he’s always been in the stands for a game. If you’re a current Atlantic City athlete, chances are your older brother or sister, aunt, uncle, mother or father played for the Vikings with John-John cheering them on.

Introductions are not necessary. Frederick said he has never heard anyone have to explain who John-John is.

“I’m a celebrity,” John-John said.

Word of what happened to John-John shook those in Atlantic City who know him. He was thought to be untouchable. It was said that John-John, because of all the people he knew and his kind, gentle nature, could walk anywhere in the city and be safe.

Many asked who would do this to him.

Frederick received a text message about the incident the day after it happened.

“I thought that was really messed up,” he said. “He’s a lovable guy. For someone to do that to John, it’s like why? You would have never of thought that would happen to John-John Bucci.”

John-John says he’s doing well now. If there’s a positive from this incident, it’s that the night at Ducktown Tavern gave the Vikings sports community a chance to let John-John know how it felt about him.

John-John has and continues to be a living life lesson for Atlantic City athletes. He demonstrates the value of selflessness and caring about others.

And his good vibes are contagious.

“When John-John is smiling,” Frederick said, “everyone is smiling.”

Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

​Contact Michael McGarry:

609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

