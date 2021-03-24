Atlantic City wins 2 of 3 contested bouts in team loss to Cedar Creek

Calhoun hurt his thumb last season and missed most of his freshman campaign.

“This season, I’m making it mine,” he said.

Cedar Creek junior Mikey Perez won the final contested bout for the Pirates, a 24-second pin at 160 pounds. He said he was very confident entering the bout.

“I have to trust what I learned in practice and what my coaches taught me,” said Perez, 16, of Egg Harbor City. “I am just really looking forward to our next match Friday (against Millville). That’s my main focus right now.”

Cedar Creek coach George Cappuccio added he expected Perez to win. But he still wants to see more from his other wrestlers.

“They wrestled tough and they didn’t give up a lot of back points or anything,” Cappuccio said of his wrestlers who competed Wednesday. “Atlantic City did a good job and wrestled really tough on the mat out there. They did a great job against us.

“We just won because of our numbers (resulting in six points each forfeit).”

Cedar Creek (2-0) wrestled St. Joseph Academy last week. The Wildcats also don’t roster a full team and forfeited multiple weight classes.