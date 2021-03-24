Atlantic City wins 2 of 3 contested bouts in team loss to Cedar Creek

ATLANTIC CITY — The Cedar Creek High School wrestling team walked away with a 42-13 victory over Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision match Wednesday.
But it was not as one-sided as the score indicates.
The Vikings only had four wrestlers, having to forfeit 10 bouts. Atlantic City sophomores Chase Calhoun and Jadah Butler won two of the three contested bouts.
Calhoun won a 9-3 decision at 126 pounds. Butler won a 13-3 major decision at 138. Both finished with winning records as freshmen in 2020.
“I just go out and have fun,” said Calhoun, who added he practices with Butler. “I go out there and work hard and put in work every day with my partner, Jadah.”
Atlantic City first-year coach Al Hagofsky noted Calhoun controlled the entire bout and wrestled smart. Calhoun led 7-1 after the second period.
The 16-year-old Ventnor resident faced some adversity to start the third period, when his opponent, Alec Murdock, scored two points on a reversal but soon took back control to close out the bout.
“The kid was strong,” said Calhoun, who is the son of Ocean City wrestling coach Dan Calhoun. “I was just working on shots, taking him down. He almost got me that one time. But I was just working for my two (points) every time I got up.
Calhoun hurt his thumb last season and missed most of his freshman campaign.
“This season, I’m making it mine,” he said.
Cedar Creek junior Mikey Perez won the final contested bout for the Pirates, a 24-second pin at 160 pounds. He said he was very confident entering the bout.
“I have to trust what I learned in practice and what my coaches taught me,” said Perez, 16, of Egg Harbor City. “I am just really looking forward to our next match Friday (against Millville). That’s my main focus right now.”
Cedar Creek coach George Cappuccio added he expected Perez to win. But he still wants to see more from his other wrestlers.
“They wrestled tough and they didn’t give up a lot of back points or anything,” Cappuccio said of his wrestlers who competed Wednesday. “Atlantic City did a good job and wrestled really tough on the mat out there. They did a great job against us.
“We just won because of our numbers (resulting in six points each forfeit).”
Cedar Creek (2-0) wrestled St. Joseph Academy last week. The Wildcats also don’t roster a full team and forfeited multiple weight classes.
But the Pirates will face more competition against teams with better numbers in their next three matches, taking on Millville on Friday, Oakcrest on Monday and Mainland Regional later next week.
“I’m definitely looking forward to seeing some of my younger guys wrestle,” Cappuccio said. “A lot of our lightweights haven’t even wrestled yet. … I always feel bad anytime you have someone practicing all the time and they don’t get to compete. It’s always tough.
“I know just as a wrestler it’s hard to keep your head in when you're not getting that competition all the time.”
Cedar Creek features freshman Riley Lerner, who is the first female in the program and has previous experience on the mat.
Lerner won the 116-pound title at the Bergen Invitational girls tournament over the weekend. She entered as the ninth seed.
Despite the lack of numbers for Atlantic City, Hagofsky loved the heart and passion from his limited team.
“I thought our kids wrestled hard,” he said. “They wrestled well. I was proud of them.”
Match began at 106
106—Conner Fetzer CC by forfeit
113—Tyler Thomas CC by forfeit
120—John Hagaman CC by forfeit
126—Chase Calhoun AC d. Alec Murdock, 9-3
132—Daniel Cohen AC by forfeit
138—Jadah Butler AC md. Oscar Perez, 13-3
145—double forfeit
152—Antonio Guercioni CC by forfeit
160—Mikey Perez CC p. Aryon Darji, 0:24
170—Clarence Mays CC by forfeit
182—double forfeit
195—double forfeit
220—double forfeit
285—Nur Ibn Al-Islam CC by forfeit
Records—Cedar Creek 2-0, Atlantic City 0-3.
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City wrestling
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.