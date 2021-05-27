Atlantic City scores 13 in second half to beat Cedar Creek

The Atlantic City High School girls lacrosse team scored 13 goals in the second half and beat host Cedar Creek 21-11 on Thursday in a Cape-Atlantic League game.
Alexandra Dounoulis scored eight goals and had two assists for the Vikings (4-5). Megan Dougherty scored seven and added an assist.
Sienna Calhoun added four goals. Hailey Bloom scored one. Mia D'Arco had four saves. Atlantic City led 8-6 at halftime.
For Cedar Creek (1-11), Abby Winterbottom and Mia McColl each scored four and added an assist. Gianna Thomas contributed two goals. Cierre Sansone scored once. Sierra Sketers had 20 saves.
Holy Spirit 20, Gateway Reg. 7: Hanna Watson the host Spartans (7-8) with 6 goals and added two assists. Kendall Murphy contributed two goals and two assists, and Leah Corkhill had a goal and three assists. Hailey Mastro added a goal and two assists, and Kira Murray had a goal, an assist and five draw controls. Piper Martin made three saves. Abigail Jones scored four goals for Gateway (6-9).
Boys lacrosse
Southern Reg. 9, Shawnee 6: Ryan Sininsky scored four goals and had an assist for host Southern (12-4). Zach Washco scored three. Joey DeYoung and Luke Bruther each scored a goal. Tyler Sininsky made 11 saves. Shawnee fell to 8-6.
Southern Reg. 23, Tom River East 6: Rylee Johnson scored five goals to go with four assists for Southern (12-3). Kacey Kubarewicz scored four. Summer Davis added four assists and scored once. Sophia Cooney scored three. Shaylea Johnson, Emma Gallaro and Anna Malandro each scored twice. Dierdre Jones led with eight ground balls and added a goal. Lauren Sauer made 11 saves.
Elizabeth Gillen and Meg Donovan each scored twice for Toms River East (3-11).
Oakcrest 16, Vineland 2: The host Falcons gave coach Brett Hoffecker his 100th win as a coach. Steve Szabo had four goals and three assists for Oakcrest (11-1) and Ryan Liberty had four goals. Gunnar Angier and Michael Raciti each scored twice. Owen Haugan made four saves and teammate Joseph Snodgrass had two. Vineland dropped to 0-12.
Softball
Middle Twp. 20, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: Charlotte Selover earned her 100th career strikeout for Middle (8-13). She finished with seven strikeouts in five innings. Morgan Adams hit three singles, drove in three and scored twice. Isabella D'Alonzo drove in three and singled twice. Alexis Yaeckel, Morgan Kern, Sayde Nichols and Kailyn Jamison each scored three runs.
Hailee Stiefel drove in Ashlyn Sekela for Lower (3-15). Jenna Ziemba struck out five in four innings.
Baseball
No. 5 Mainland Reg. 11, Bridgeton 0: Mainland (19-3) scored three runs in the first inning and four runs each in third and fourth. Jared Wilson pitched a complete-game, no-hitter with eight strikeouts. Chase Petty had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three. Brody Levin hit a three-run home run. Rocco Barbella, Joe Sheeran and Christian Elliott each doubled.
The game ended after the fifth inning on the 10-run rule. The Mustangs are rank No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.
Bridgeton fell to 5-14.
