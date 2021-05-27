Atlantic City scores 13 in second half to beat Cedar Creek

Southern Reg. 23, Tom River East 6: Rylee Johnson scored five goals to go with four assists for Southern (12-3). Kacey Kubarewicz scored four. Summer Davis added four assists and scored once. Sophia Cooney scored three. Shaylea Johnson, Emma Gallaro and Anna Malandro each scored twice. Dierdre Jones led with eight ground balls and added a goal. Lauren Sauer made 11 saves.

Elizabeth Gillen and Meg Donovan each scored twice for Toms River East (3-11).

Oakcrest 16, Vineland 2: The host Falcons gave coach Brett Hoffecker his 100th win as a coach. Steve Szabo had four goals and three assists for Oakcrest (11-1) and Ryan Liberty had four goals. Gunnar Angier and Michael Raciti each scored twice. Owen Haugan made four saves and teammate Joseph Snodgrass had two. Vineland dropped to 0-12.

Softball

Middle Twp. 20, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: Charlotte Selover earned her 100th career strikeout for Middle (8-13). She finished with seven strikeouts in five innings. Morgan Adams hit three singles, drove in three and scored twice. Isabella D'Alonzo drove in three and singled twice. Alexis Yaeckel, Morgan Kern, Sayde Nichols and Kailyn Jamison each scored three runs.