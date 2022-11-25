Atlantic City receiver makes ESPN's SportsCenter for catch vs. Holy Spirit

👀📺 You Got Mossed!— BFA Live Sports 🎥⚾️🏀🏈⚽️🖥 (@BFAlivestream) November 24, 2022
🏈 @AchsVikings
🧤 2025 WR @SahnyeD
💪🏻 2024 QB @LyonsTime
🎥 @BFAlivestream
🎙️ @Gman724 | @DStasuk
☎️ @RandyMoss @espn
🏷️ @973espn @Mtrible @GCsports @JFriedman57 @kminnicksports @ACPressMcGarry @ACPressHuba @MikeGillShow #TurkeyDayFootball #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/xDUFfopND5
Atlantic City High School receiver Sahnye Degraffenreidt's one handed catch in the Viking's Thanksgiving day game vs. Holy Spirit was honored on ESPN SportsCenter's top plays on Thursday night. The catch was the fourth best play of the day.
Congratulations @SahnyeD (ICECUP) on making Sportscenter Top 10. This talented sophomore is special #vikingpride #vikingstrong @RandyMoss @espn @SportsCenter @_GridironAccess @overtime @HoHighlights pic.twitter.com/iDajQm695X— Atlantic City High School Football (@AchsVikings) November 25, 2022
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.