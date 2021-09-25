Atlantic City off to its best start since 2017 after beating previously undefeated Paul VI

HADDONFIELD — Dylan Culmone had two reasons to celebrate this weekend.
The first was a family wedding in Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday night.
The second was an Atlantic City High School football victory.
Culmone sparked the defense and La’Sean Trussell ran for three touchdowns as the rebuilding Vikings beat previously undefeated Paul VI 30-14 in a West Jersey Football League National Division game Saturday afternoon. Atlantic City has won two straight games for the first time in four years.
“We’re changing the culture,” Trussell said.
Paul VI entered the game with a 3-0 record. The Vikings were coming off an open after beating Bridgeton 26-8 two weeks ago.
Culmone drove up from Maryland on Saturday morning for the 1 p.m. kickoff at Paul VI. He showed no ill effects from his hectic weekend or the Saturday morning drive. No one on the field played with more energy.
“It a was about a three-hour drive,” Culmone said. “I was preparing all night. I was drinking water (at the wedding), hydrating, staying ready.”
The Vikings' front four of Culmone, Ishmail Williams, Ibn Dorsey-Crews and Rohan Rezoan consistently pressured Paul VI quarterback Dominick Santiago. Paul VI especially had problems blocking the 6-foot-3, 195-piund Culmone.
“Dylan’s speed coming off the end is very tough to stop,” Atlantic City coach Keenan Wright said. “Dylan can go all game. He trains hard in the offseason.”
The pressure upfront forced Paul VI into mistakes. Jahmad Forbey recovered a fumble for the Vikings, and Demetrius Moody intercepted a pass.
The Vikings' speed also made a difference on offense.
Trussell carried 14 times for 148 yards. He scored on runs of 20 and 13 yards in the first half.
The Vikings took control on their first play from scrimmage in the third quarter when Trussell broke into the clear and scored on a 51-yard run to give Atlantic City an 18-0 advantage.
“He’s getting better and better,” Wright said. “He does it all for us, playing linebacker and playing running back.”
Vikings quarterback Eric Strecker complemented the running game with timely passes. The senior completed 8 of 12 attempts for 69 yards and a TD. Strecker also ran three times for 32 yards.
Atlantic City improved to 2-1 for the first time since 2017. The Vikings were a combined 3-24 the past three seasons.
It’s early in this season, but Culmone and Trussell, both seniors, relished being above .500 Saturday.
“My whole high school career,” Culmone said, “it’s never been like this.”
The Vikings will host Cherry Hill East (1-3) at 6 p.m. Friday.
“It’s a long way to go, but I feel great,” said Wright, who is in his second season as the Vikings' head coach. “I’m very happy for the kids and the direction the program is going in. They put the work in. If you put the work in, sometimes you’re rewarded and sometimes you’re not. This time we were.”
