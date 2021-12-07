Atlantic City girls swim team led by South Carolina commit Megan Fox

Atlantic City High School senior Megan Fox has been a highly successful swimmer in the Cape-Atlantic League since her freshman year.
The distance specialist will bring her endurance and speed to the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina, next year.
The 17-year-old Margate resident committed to South Carolina in September and will compete for the Gamecocks' swimming and diving team. She signed a national letter of intent in mid-November. She’ll receive a partial scholarship that’s both athletic and academic.
“I visited there in September and got to know all the coaches and my teammates,” Fox said. “I really liked the team atmosphere and the coaches. I felt it was a really good fit for me. Definitely competing in the Southeastern Conference was part of it.”
Fox also visited the University of Miami (Florida) and Penn State last year.
“South Carolina was really one of my top options for a long time, and I’m really excited about going there,” Fox said. “I’m used to being one of the top swimmers, but in the Southeastern Conference I’ll have to climb my way up.
“The campus was nice, and bigger than I thought it would be. The pool is newly renovated. Their academics (are) really good.”
The South Carolina women’s and men’s teams have a new coach in Jeff Poppell. He coached the University of Florida women’s teams for the last three seasons, and the Gators finished second in the SEC Championships each year. Poppell’s Florida teams were a combined 18-3 in dual meets in those three years.
The Gamecocks women’s team is currently 2-1. It finished fifth in the Tennessee Invitational in Knoxville, Tennessee, in November.
Fox was a first-team Press All-Star in each of her first three years. Last winter, Atlantic City faced Cape-Atlantic League power Mainland Regional and Ocean City twice apiece and Egg Harbor Township once, and Fox won the 200- and 400-meter freestyle in each meet.
Fox won the 400 freestyle in 4 minutes, 26.27 seconds in the first meet against Mainland. She swam a 2:10:08 in the 200 freestyle in the second Mainland meet. The Vikings finished at 3-5 in the short season.
Fox was also a Press All-Star in lifeguard racing after winning the two biggest women’s lifeguard swims this past summer as a member of the Longport Beach Patrol. Those swims were at the Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational and the Bill Howarth Women’s Lifeguard Invitational.
Sean Duffey is not only the Atlantic City High School girls swimming coach but also one of Fox’s lieutenants on the Longport Beach Patrol.
“Megan puts in the hard work and has been doing that since she was a little kid,” Duffey said. “She loves the training side, and the progression side, where you get better. She loves to race, whether it’s the beach or the pool.
“She’s a true distance swimmer. Her real events are like the mile and the 1,000 (meters), but she can swim any event. The last time we had big (high school) meets, she was a sophomore. She has gained a lot of speed since then. I’m super excited to see what she can do at the Meet of Champions (the individual state championships).”
Fox is looking forward to her final season with ACHS.
“I really like swimming with Atlantic City, and there’s a lot I’m going to miss,” Fox said. “It’s been great to see the team progress and do well. Some of my teammates have really improved. Relays are fun because I don’t get to swim them very much with my club team (the Egg Harbor Township Seahawks).”
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
