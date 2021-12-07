Atlantic City girls swim team led by South Carolina commit Megan Fox

Atlantic City High School senior Megan Fox has been a highly successful swimmer in the Cape-Atlantic League since her freshman year.

The distance specialist will bring her endurance and speed to the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina, next year.

The 17-year-old Margate resident committed to South Carolina in September and will compete for the Gamecocks' swimming and diving team. She signed a national letter of intent in mid-November. She’ll receive a partial scholarship that’s both athletic and academic.

“I visited there in September and got to know all the coaches and my teammates,” Fox said. “I really liked the team atmosphere and the coaches. I felt it was a really good fit for me. Definitely competing in the Southeastern Conference was part of it.”

Fox also visited the University of Miami (Florida) and Penn State last year.

“South Carolina was really one of my top options for a long time, and I’m really excited about going there,” Fox said. “I’m used to being one of the top swimmers, but in the Southeastern Conference I’ll have to climb my way up.