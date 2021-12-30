Atlantic City falls to top-ranked Paul VI at Boardwalk Basketball Classic

Sanai Garrison-Macon’s drive down the lane for a layup put Atlantic City up 18-11 with 2:40 left in the second quarter.

But instead of the Vikings building on that lead and heading into halftime with a double-digit advantage, Paul VI closed the half with an 7-0 run to tie the game.

Paul VI forward Sara McShea (13 points) sank two baskets and two free throws during that stretch. McShea tied the game just before the halftime buzzer, when she rebounded her own missed foul shot and scored in the lane.

The stretch might not have given Paul VI the lead but it swung momentum to the Eagles and set the stage for Hidalgo’s second-half return.

“Sara is a phenomenal player,” Hidalgo said. “She plays really aggressive. It was major for her to step up. She took the team on her shoulders and carried up through the second quarter.”

Hidalgo showed why she is one of the state’s best in the second half.

In the final two minutes of the third quarter, she grabbed an offensive rebound and scored, sank a fast-break layup and converted a steal into an easy basket to put the Eagles up 36-27.