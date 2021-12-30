Atlantic City falls to top-ranked Paul VI at Boardwalk Basketball Classic

WILDWOOD — The Atlantic City High School girls basketball team missed an opportunity Thursday afternoon.
Hannah Hidalgo scored 17 of her game-high 18 points in the second half, as Paul VI pulled away to beat the Vikings 48-36 in a Boardwalk Basketball Classic showcase game at Wildwoods Convention Center.
Hidalgo, one of the state’s top guards, sat the final 11 minutes, 18 seconds of the first half with three fouls.
The Vikings failed to build a lead with Hidalgo on the bench.
“I was really anxious to play,” Hidalgo said. “I wanted to get in there. I knew my team needed me to score. I got in there and started playing aggressive.”
Thursday's game gave the Vikings, who have loads of potential, an idea of where they stand among the state’s top teams. Paul VI (5-0) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Atlantic City (4-1) is ranked No. 4.
“I think we need to get in better shape,” said Atlantic City assistant coach Anthony Nistico, who coached the team because head coach Jason Lantz was out with the flu. “But I think the girls played well. We never quit. We have to make layups, little things, and we got tired.”
The game’s deciding sequence came late in the first half. The Vikings had their chance to take control with Hidalgo on the bench.
Sanai Garrison-Macon’s drive down the lane for a layup put Atlantic City up 18-11 with 2:40 left in the second quarter.
But instead of the Vikings building on that lead and heading into halftime with a double-digit advantage, Paul VI closed the half with an 7-0 run to tie the game.
Paul VI forward Sara McShea (13 points) sank two baskets and two free throws during that stretch. McShea tied the game just before the halftime buzzer, when she rebounded her own missed foul shot and scored in the lane.
The stretch might not have given Paul VI the lead but it swung momentum to the Eagles and set the stage for Hidalgo’s second-half return.
“Sara is a phenomenal player,” Hidalgo said. “She plays really aggressive. It was major for her to step up. She took the team on her shoulders and carried up through the second quarter.”
Hidalgo showed why she is one of the state’s best in the second half.
In the final two minutes of the third quarter, she grabbed an offensive rebound and scored, sank a fast-break layup and converted a steal into an easy basket to put the Eagles up 36-27.
Paul VI stretched the lead to 16 in the fourth quarter. The Vikings played hard until the end, cutting the lead to 10 with a minute to play.
Quanirah Montague had 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Vikings. Atlantic City forward Cea’anai Jackson-Williams grabbed 13 rebounds. Garrison-Macon finished with eight.
It was clear as the game wore on that Paul VI’s experience was a major factor. The Eagles are now where the Vikings hope to be at the end of the season.
“We came in here as the underdog,” Jackson-Williams said. “Even though we lost, we have a lot to learn (from this game). This game showed us we need to work harder. We’re going to go practice and fix up the mistakes.”
