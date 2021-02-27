Atlantic City boys outswim Cedar Creek: Roundup

The Atlantic City High School boys swimming team beat visiting Cedar Creek 99-71 on Saturday in a Cape-Atlantic League dual meet. Casey Nguyen and James Haney each had two individual wins and two relay victories for the Vikings.
Tommy Pham won the 100-meter butterfly for A.C. and had two relay wins. For Cedar Creek, Michael Bolger won the 200 freestyle and Andres Carpio took the 100 backstroke.
200 Medley Relay—AC (Tommy Pham, Casey Nguyen, James Haney, Sean O’Neill) 2:05.06
200 Freestyle—Michael Bolger CC 2:22.01
200 IM—Haney AC 2:23.21
50 Freestyle—O’Neill AC 27.73
100 Butterfly—Pham AC 1:08.99
100 Freestyle—Nguyen AC 59.60
400 Freestyle—Haney AC 4:17.94
200 Freestyle Relay—AC (O’Neill, Kyle Graybill, Pham, Ben Iannelli) 1:52.12
100 Backstroke—Andres Carpio CC 1:15.25
100 Breaststroke—Nguyen AC 1:20.46
400 Freestyle Relay—AC (O’Neill, Luke Iannelli, Haney, Nguyen) 4:10.61
Records—CC 2-2; AC 2-1.
Ocean City 133, Middle Township 36
At Cape May County Special Services pool, yards
200 Medley Relay—OC (Parker Lapsley, Pat Agnellini, Gavin Neal, Matt Oves) 1:53.59
200 Freestyle—Matt Woodside OC 1:58.38
200 IM—Michael Kelly OC 2:17.51
50 Freestyle—Pat Armstrong OC 23.51
100 Butterfly—Armstrong OC 56.31
100 Freestyle—Travis McCray MT 52.90
500 Freestyle—Woodside OC 5:26.25
200 Freestyle Relay—OC (Armstrong, Lapsley, Nick Bianchi, Neal) 1:36.83
100 Backstroke—Lapsley OC 1:04.81
100 Breaststroke—Colin Abbott OC 1:13.51
400 Freestyle Relay—OC (Armstrong, Woodside, Kelly, Dom DiPilato) 3:44.14
Records—OC 3-0; MT 1-2.
Girls swimming
Atlantic City 106, Cedar Creek 64
At Atlantic City, meters
200 Medley Relay—AC (Megan Fox, Sarah Tran, Cass Scott, Madelyn Fox) 2:14.64
200 Freestyle—Megan Fox AC 2:17.31
200 IM—Marlee Canale CC 2:43.67
50 Freestyle—Tran AC 31.01
100 Butterfly—Kendra Canale CC 1:17.69
100 Freestyle—Grace Gaskill AC 1:09.56
400 Freestyle—Kara Graybill AC 5:20.52
200 Freestyle Relay—AC (Gaskill, Melissa Tran, Madelyn Fox, Catherine Scott) 2:10.77
100 Backstroke—Megan Fox AC 1:10.38
100 Breaststroke—Madelyn Fox AC 1:32.08
400 Freestyle Relay—AC (Megan Fox, Olivia Kulakowski, S. Tran) 4:44.08
Records—CC 2-2; AC 2-1.
Ocean City 119, Middle Township 51
At Cape May County Special Services pool, yards
200 Medley Relay—OC (Sydney Rossiter, Skye Carlin, Abby Maglietta, Kelsea Cooke) 2:07.17
200 Freestyle—Callie Bellwoar OC 2:15.35
200 IM—Maglietta OC 2:32.62
50 Freestyle—Sophia Braun MT 26.39
100 Butterfly—Vanna Kelly OC 1:10.96
100 Freestyle—Braun MT 1:00.27
500 Freestyle—Ava Kelly OC 6:17.65
200 Freestyle Relay—OC (Cooke, Bellwoar, Michaela Carroll, Breanna Fabi) 1:53.80
100 Backstroke—Maglietta OC 1:07.44
100 Breaststroke—Elizabeth Abbott OC 1:22.25
400 Freestyle Relay—OC (Maglietta, Bellwoar, V. Kelly, Rossiter) 4:15.72
Records—OC 2-1; MT 1-2.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
