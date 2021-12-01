Atlantic City boys, girls swim teams dominate in season opener

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City High School boys and girls swimming teams opened their seasons with dominant wins Wednesday.

Megan Fox won two individual events and swam a leg in two winning relays to lead the girls to a 113-57 victory over Middle Township. John Sahl also won two individual races and swam a leg in two winning relays to give the boys a 117-53 victory over the Panthers.

The Vikings won every race in the girls meet, placing at least two in the top three in each. The boys won 10 of the 11 events, but also placed at least two in each race.

“I think we did really well (Wednesday),” Fox, 17, said. “I think this is a good starting point. A good starting meet. I think we are seeing a lot of best times, and everyone is excited to be swimming.

“I think everyone did really well.”

Sahl is a first-year swimmer for the Vikings. The junior was pleased with the team’s performance, but he was quick to put Wednesday behind him, saying he and his teammates still need to improve in some areas. And, having great leadership this season will help the team grow, he said.