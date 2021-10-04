Atlantic City beats Cherry Hill East 27-13 in rare Monday game; Vikings lead division

Trussell ran 72 yards for a touchdown around left end on the first play from scrimmage in the second half to put A.C. up 13-6.

"That's the second week in a row that Le'Sean that has had a long run for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in the second half," Wright said. "He did that against Paul VI last week (in a 30-14 victory).”

The Cougars tied it at 13-13 in the third quarter when Cohen threw a 5-yard TD pass to Ethan Haddock, and the kick was good.

Atlantic City went up for good later in the third quarter as Trussell went 3 yards off right tackle for a TD. On a two-point conversion, Strecker dropped back to pass but decided to run and scored to make it 21-13.

In the fourth quarter, A.C. junior running back Nasir Turner scored a 3-yard touchdown off left tackle on fourth down to make it 27-13. Leading the play were linemen Ishmael Williams and Jahmad Forbey.

"Nasir beat two defenders to score," Wright said. "It was one of the best runs of the game."

Atlantic City's game at Egg Harbor Township, originally scheduled for this Friday, will now be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at EHT.

Cherry Hill East 0 6 7 0 - 13