Atlantic City beats Cherry Hill East 27-13 in rare Monday game; Vikings lead division

The Atlantic City High School football team beat visiting Cherry Hill East 27-13 on Monday afternoon in front of an after-school crowd.
Vikings senior running back Le'Sean Trussell scored on touchdown runs of 72 and 3 yards in the second half.
The game was scheduled for last Friday night but was postponed until Monday with what Atlantic City coach Keenan Wright called a medical issue on Cherry Hill East's end.
The West Jersey Football League National Division victory put the Vikings at 3-1 overall and 3-0 National to lead the division. Cherry Hill East dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-2 National.
"It was one of the toughest wins because the challenge was to keep the team motivated for a game played on a Monday," Wright said. "We were a little flat at first, and Cherry Hill East wanted to slow everything up and keep the ball out of our hands. It worked for a while."
Trussell, 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, rushed for 178 yards on 20 carries. A.C. defensive end Dylan Culmone had three sacks.
Atlantic City opened the scoring early in the second quarter when senior Eric Strecker scored on a quarterback sneak from 1 yard out. Freshman kicker Tahjmere Day added the extra point to make it 7-0.
Cherry Hill East scored on Ben Cohen's 3-yard run, but the Vikings blocked the extra point and led 7-6 at halftime.
Trussell ran 72 yards for a touchdown around left end on the first play from scrimmage in the second half to put A.C. up 13-6.
"That's the second week in a row that Le'Sean that has had a long run for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in the second half," Wright said. "He did that against Paul VI last week (in a 30-14 victory).”
The Cougars tied it at 13-13 in the third quarter when Cohen threw a 5-yard TD pass to Ethan Haddock, and the kick was good.
Atlantic City went up for good later in the third quarter as Trussell went 3 yards off right tackle for a TD. On a two-point conversion, Strecker dropped back to pass but decided to run and scored to make it 21-13.
In the fourth quarter, A.C. junior running back Nasir Turner scored a 3-yard touchdown off left tackle on fourth down to make it 27-13. Leading the play were linemen Ishmael Williams and Jahmad Forbey.
"Nasir beat two defenders to score," Wright said. "It was one of the best runs of the game."
Atlantic City's game at Egg Harbor Township, originally scheduled for this Friday, will now be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at EHT.
Cherry Hill East 0 6 7 0 - 13
Atlantic City 0 7 14 6 - 27
